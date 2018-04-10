Now drive an electric e2o on rent with Zoomcar in Delhi

Domestic automobile major Mahindra and Mahindra on Tuesday said it would deploy a fleet of 100 units of its small electric car e2o in Delhi to be available to consumers on rent in partnership with rental firm Zoomcar.

The vehicles were launched on the Zoomcar platform in Delhi in the presence of Niti Ayog CEO Amitabh Kant.

Aimed at promoting connected, shared and electric mobility as a model for commuting, Delhi is the fourth city where the two firms have collaborated after Mysuru, Hyderabad and Jaipur. The companies say it is in line with the recommendations in the NITI Aayog report on the government's 2030 vision for electric mobility in the country. Mahindra had picked up a 16 percent equity stake at Rs 176 crore in Zoomcar in February this year.

"Mahindra Electric has been a pioneer in the EV space and continuously explores associations to increase adoption of Electric Vehicles in the country. Today, we are happy to extend our association with Zoomcar and introduce our EVs on the shared mobility platform in Delhi," said Mahesh Babu, CEO, Mahindra Electric. "The government of Delhi has been very supportive, and is in fact one of the only states to offer additional financial incentives to promote adoption of EVs amongst its citizens. We are confident that this move will help more people adopt EV as a technology and will contribute in the India's journey towards a greener future for the country."

The vehicles under this initiative are financed by LeasePlan. In addition to this, Zoomcar has a larger financing arrangement with Mahindra Finance, which will see Zoomcar obtain customised EV financing.

"As the national capital, Delhi has consistently shown visionary leadership on various sustainable initiatives such as the Metro, Odd-Even, and CNG infrastructure," said Greg Moran, Co-Founder and CEO, Zoomcar. "Today's roll out of 100 EVs coupled with best-in-class fast charging infrastructure is an extension of the Delhi government's vision for a cleaner, greener India. Zoomcar is pleased to partner with the Mahindra Electric team once again to lead the transition to an all-electric urban mobility model."

This is not the first time that Mahindra, after acquiring Reva Car Company the erstwhile owner of e2o in 2010, has tried to push the e2o in the taxi cab market. In September 2013, it had tied up with India's largest cab company Carzonrent to offer self drive options with the car in Delhi, Mumbai and Bangalore. It was then available for Rs 100 per hour or Rs 800 for the entire day. The experiment fizzled out as it failed to enthuse consumers.