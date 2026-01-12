Maruti Suzuki customers will soon be able to get their cars serviced at Indian Oil petrol pumps, after the country's largest carmaker signed a memorandum of understanding with Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) to set up vehicle service facilities at select fuel retail outlets nationwide.

Under the partnership, customers will be able to access routine maintenance, minor repairs, and even major services at these locations, expanding the reach of Maruti Suzuki’s after-sales network and making car care more accessible for everyday users.

The initiative builds on Maruti Suzuki's existing service footprint of over 5,780 service touchpoints across 2,882 cities in India, and leverages IOCL’s extensive fuel station network spread across the country.

Ram Suresh Akella, Executive Officer (Service), Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said the collaboration is aimed at improving convenience for customers. "Our goal is to make car servicing as easy and convenient as possible for our customers. By partnering with Indian Oil Corporation Limited, one of India’s most trusted Maharatna enterprises, we will leverage their unmatched reach to take our after-sales service to locations frequently visited by our customers," Akella said.

He added that the tie-up brings together two critical sectors. "This collaboration marks a significant step to bring mobility and energy sector together and deliver superior customer care experience. We are committed to enhance accessibility, deliver unmatched convenience, and ensure complete peace of mind in the car ownership journey for our customers," he said.

From IOCL's side, the partnership is positioned as part of a broader push to offer value-added services at fuel stations. Saumitra Srivastava, Director (Marketing), said the IOCL's nationwide presence made it well placed to support such an initiative.

"Indian Oil is committed to enhancing the customer experience at our fuel stations through value-added services. With a network of over 41,000 fuel stations across the length and breadth of India, we are uniquely positioned to bring essential services closer to the consumer," Srivastava said.

"By partnering with Maruti Suzuki, we are integrating world-class automotive maintenance along with our energy offerings," he added.

The rollout of service facilities at IOCL outlets is expected to make vehicle servicing more convenient, particularly for customers in high-traffic and easily accessible locations.