Maruti Suzuki crosses 22.55 lakh units in record-breaking 2025 production run

Maruti Suzuki India Limited clocked its highest-ever annual production in calendar year 2025, rolling out over 22.55 lakh vehicles. This marks the second consecutive year the auto giant has surpassed the 20 lakh milestone, underscoring the strength of India’s manufacturing capabilities.

The production numbers include vehicles for domestic sales, exports, and OEM supplies. The top five models contributing to this record were the Fronx, Baleno, Swift, Dzire, and Ertiga.

“This record production is a result of the dedication of our employees and the strong synergy that we share with our supplier partners,” said Hisashi Takeuchi, Managing Director & CEO. “A high degree of localization has enabled us to achieve such scale while maintaining world-class quality.”

The company operates manufacturing facilities in Gurugram, Manesar, Kharkhoda, and recently integrated the Gujarat plant into its operations. Currently producing 17 models across more than 650 variants, Maruti Suzuki aims to boost its manufacturing capacity to 4 million units annually to cater to rising demand both in India and overseas.

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd closed 2025 with its highest-ever total wholesales of 2,351,139 units. This includes record exports of 395,648 units, accounting for 17% of the company’s total sales during the year.

The carmaker continued as India’s leading passenger vehicle exporter for the fifth consecutive calendar year, with exports rising 21% year-on-year. In 2025, Maruti Suzuki exported 18 models to more than 100 countries. The year also marked the start of exports of Suzuki’s first battery electric vehicle (BEV), the e VITARA.

In December 2025, Maruti Suzuki sold a total of 217,854 units. Domestic sales hit an all-time high of 182,165 units, while sales to other OEMs stood at 9,950 units and exports at 25,739 units.

Small car sales rebounded sharply in December following the Goods and Services Tax (GST) rate cut in September. Sales in the mini segment — Alto and S-Presso — surged 92% year-on-year to 14,225 units in December 2025.