Oberoi Concours returns to Udaipur in 2026 with global classic car showcase

After making an impressive global debut, The Oberoi Concours d’Elegance is set to return for its second edition at The Oberoi Udaivilas in Udaipur from February 20 to 22, 2026. The event, which celebrates the finest in automotive craftsmanship, design, and heritage, promises to bring together some of the most iconic classic automobiles and motorcycles from around the world.

Advertisement

Following its accolades as the ‘Concours Event of the Year’ at the 2024 Concours Year Awards and the ‘Breakthrough Event of the Year’ at the International Historic Motoring Awards 2024, the 2026 edition is expected to build on this strong foundation. The Oberoi Concours is now firmly placed on the global automotive calendar, with collectors and enthusiasts recognising it as one of the most elegant and well-curated events in the world.

The three-day event will begin with The Oberoi Tour d’Elegance — a scenic drive around Udaipur’s picturesque Fatehsagar Lake. This curated parade offers a grand prelude to the weekend’s festivities and reflects the event’s focus on style, history, and culture. Sandra Button, Chairman of the prestigious Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance, will return as Chief Judge, leading a distinguished jury that includes motor racing legends and industry icons such as Sir Jackie Stewart, Jacky Ickx, Giacomo Agostini, Derek Bell MBE, Prof. Peter Stevens, Prof. Gordon Murray, Prince Michael of Kent, Sir Michael Kadoorie, and Jean Todt.

Advertisement

Motorcycle judging will once again be led by David McKirdy, who brings decades of expertise to the evaluation process. Noted automotive historian and commentator Simon Kidston will return as the voice of the event, narrating the stories behind the timeless machines on display.

The 2026 edition will feature a comprehensive lineup of categories across both cars and motorcycles. These include Pre-War and Post-War Classics from Europe and America, Rolls-Royce Pre-War models, Maharaja-era vehicles, Indian Heritage (Preservation and Motor Racing), Youngtimer Classics from 1975 to 1990, and a special class for Indian Coachbuilt cars. Motorcycle categories span from Veteran-Vintage models to Post-War Classics and Indian racing motorcycles.

The event is once again curated by automotive historian Manvendra Singh Barwani, with a Selection Committee that includes Arjun Oberoi (Chairman of the Concours and Executive Chairman of The Oberoi Group), David McKirdy, Nigel Mathews, Diljeet Titus, Ranjit Pratap, Karl Bhote, and Siddhraj Singh.

Advertisement

Speaking about the upcoming event, Arjun Oberoi said, “The Oberoi Concours d’Elegance has set a new standard for automotive events in India and beyond. Its global recognition is a testament to our commitment to celebrating the finest classic automobiles and motorcycles in an extraordinary setting. We are delighted to welcome collectors and enthusiasts back to The Oberoi Udaivilas, Udaipur, for an even more spectacular second edition.”

Echoing his thoughts, Manvendra Singh Barwani added, “This event showcases India’s deep-rooted automotive heritage and its growing significance on the global concours circuit. We look forward to gathering some of the world’s most remarkable classic vehicles, judged by an exceptional panel of experts, in a truly regal setting.”