Ola Electric scooter launch in 20 days; to sport 4 colours

Ola Electric scooter will be launched in the market in around 20 days and will be available in four colours. The company has already started taking bookings for the Ola Electric scooter on olaelectric.com for Rs 499. Bavish Aggarwal-led Ola plans to position its first market product for private and personal use only.

Ola may initially focus on doorstep delivery, while later adopt a hybrid distribution strategy by tapping into digital sales and dealership networks, sources told CNBC TV18.

Ola electric's first two-wheeler 'Ola Scooter' will roll out from the company's Futurefactory, which it claims will be the world's largest electric two-wheeler factory. The factory is being built on a 500-acre site in Tamil Nadu.

Also read: Ola scooter bookings now open; buyers must deposit Rs 499 for the EV

'Ola Scooter' is expected to give a single-charge range of 150 km, with a top speed of 100km/hr. Some anticipated features include twin LED headlamps and a large under-seat boot space. The home charge facility with Ola Scooter will allow customers to charge their scooter at regular wall sockets at their home.

Ola claims that its electric scooter will be priced aggressively to make it accessible widely. The bookings have already opened and those reserving the scooter will get priority delivery.

Also read: ‘Didn’t anticipate the crazy demand’: Bhavish Aggarwal on Ola e-scooter bookings

Ola Electric is working to operationalise the first phase with 2 million annual capacity soon. The factory is likely to reach its full capacity of 10 million annual vehicles by next year.

"India's EV revolution begins today! Bookings now open for the Ola Scooter! India has the potential to become the world leader in EVs and we're proud to lead this charge! #JoinTheRevolution at http://olaelectric.com @olaelectric," Ola Electric's chief Bhavish Aggarwal said yesterday.

Aggarwal said with its incredible performance, technology and design along with aggressive pricing, it will help accelerate the transition to sustainable mobility. "India has the opportunity and potential to become the world leader in EVs and at Ola, we are proud to lead this charge," he added.

Also Read: The Future is Electric