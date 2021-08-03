Ola Electric scooters to launch on Aug 15; details to be out soon

Ola Electric scooters will launch on August 15, said founder Bhavish Aggarwal. He said that the full specifications and details will be released soon. "Thanks to all who have reserved our scooter! Planning a launch event for the Ola Scooter on 15th August. Will share full specs and details on product and availability dates. Looking forward to it!" said Aggarwal on Tuesday.

The pricing of the scooter is yet to be announced.

The company opened bookings for the e-scooter on July 15. It received around 1 lakh bookings in a matter of 24 hours. The rush to book the e-scooter led to an OTP glitch for many customers. “For those who faced issues in the beginning, apologies! We didn’t anticipate the crazy demand and didn’t plan enough scalability of the website. All fixed now,” clarified Aggarwal.

Ola Electric is set to adopt the direct-to-consumer (D2C) sales model for its e-scooter. It will provide doorstep delivery and servicing of its e-scooters.

Consumers can pay Rs 499 to book an Ola e-scooter that comes in 10 colours. For ones who want to cancel the booking, Ola Electric would refund the Rs 499 booking amount.

In order to book the scooter, one needs to go to the registering link, log in through the phone number, validate the OTP, pay Rs 499 through netbanking, credit/debit cards, UPI, e-wallets or OlaMoney.

The company will manufacture its scooters at the Tamil Nadu plant, claimed to become the world’s largest facility for electric scooters. It would eventually have a capacity of 10 million units per annum.

