Ola extends Rs 1.1 lakh offer on S1 Air electric scooters; ‘Crazy demand,’ says CEO Bhavish Aggarwal  

Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal on Monday said that Ola Electric’s S1 Air will now be available for Rs 1.1 lakh for all buyers from 8 pm on Monday. The offer is valid till 12 pm on August 15. All Ola Electric stores will be open till midnight today, as per Aggarwal. He also advised motorists to buy fast to ensure early delivery.

“S1 Air demand has crossed our expectations. Many asking us to open the Rs 1.1 lakh offer to all beyond reservers. We’ll extend the offer to ALL tonight 8 pm onwards till August 15 12 pm. All our stores will be open till midnight tonight. Crazy demand, buy fast for early delivery!,” Aggarwal said in a post on X (formerly known as Twitter).

Previously, the Ola S1 Air was available at a cost of Rs 1, 09,999 for Ola customers and those who booked the S1 Air electric scooter before July 28. For others, however, Ola S1 Air was available at a revised price of Rs 1, 19,999 from July 31. Deliveries of the scooters are, however, scheduled to start in early August.

The company also provides its customers with pre-approved loans at just 12 per cent per annum for purchasing the latest Ola electric scooters. The Ola Electric S1 Air was launched on July 28 at an introductory price of Rs 1, 09,999. Positioned as Ola’s affordable electric two-wheeler, the scooter offers a 3 kWh battery capacity.

The S1 Air has a hub motor known as the Ola Hyperdrive Motor, an 8.5 kW unit with a peak torque of 58 Nm. Ola also previously claimed that the S1 Air scooter has been tested for over 5 lakh kms.

The scooter also offers a certified range of 125 km on a single charge and will come with three riding modes—Eco, Normal, and Sport. The scooter can reach a top speed of 90 kmph and is available in six colour variants-- Stellar Blue, Neon, Porcelain White, Coral Glam, Liquid Silver, and Midnight Blue.

