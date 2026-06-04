Petrol, EV or Flex-Fuel? Here's which car makes most sense for your road trips in 2026

With fuel prices fluctuating, electric vehicles becoming mainstream and flex-fuel technology entering the spotlight, Indian car buyers are increasingly asking a simple question: Which type of vehicle is best for long drives and road trips?

The answer depends on where you travel, how often you drive, and how much inconvenience you're willing to tolerate in exchange for lower running costs. Here's a closer look at the strengths and weaknesses of petrol, electric and flex-fuel vehicles in India today.

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India's passenger vehicle market is undergoing a transition. Petrol cars continue to dominate sales, EVs are growing rapidly, and automakers are preparing for a future where vehicles can run on ethanol-blended fuels.

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For someone planning weekend getaways, interstate drives or cross-country adventures, factors such as fuel availability, charging infrastructure, range and operating costs become crucial.

Petrol cars: Still the champion

Despite the buzz around newer technologies, petrol cars remain the most practical choice for long-distance travel in India. With fuel stations available across cities, highways and remote regions refuelling takes just a few minutes.

Also there is no range anxiety and it is easier to find service centres nationwide. Most petrol cars can travel between 500 km and 800 km on a full tank, while larger SUVs can often exceed 900 km before needing a refill.

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EVs: Cheapest to run, but planning is essential

Electric vehicles have evolved dramatically in the last few years. Modern EVs offer respectable driving ranges and access to a growing charging network. However, India's charging infrastructure remains uneven.

Despite benefits like lowest running cost per kilometre and lower maintenance costs due to fewer moving parts, charging infrastructure remains a painpoint with most such points concentrated around major cities and highways.

Flex-Fuel vehicles: Promising, but still emerging

Flex-fuel vehicles can run on petrol, ethanol or varying blends of both. The technology has attracted attention because ethanol can reduce dependence on imported crude oil and lower emissions. The Indian government has strongly supported ethanol blending, and several manufacturers have showcased flex-fuel-compatible models.

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While E20 (20% ethanol blended petrol) is being rolled out nationwide, dedicated high-ethanol fuels such as E85 or E100 remain available only in limited locations.

What should Indian buyers choose in 2026?

For most Indian families purchasing a vehicle primarily for travel and road trips, petrol remains the safest and most practical option today.

EVs are increasingly viable for those travelling between major cities and willing to plan charging stops. Their economics become especially attractive for high-mileage users.

Flex-fuel vehicles represent an interesting future direction, but the ecosystem is still in its early stages. Until ethanol availability expands significantly, they remain more of a future-proof bet than a mainstream road-trip solution.