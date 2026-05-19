Planning to buy an electric car under Rs 10 lakh? Here are the top affordable EV options

As prices of petrol, diesel and compressed natural gas (CNG) continue to skyrocket, more car buyers are looking towards electric vehicles as their next purchase to reduce running costs.

Oil marketing companies increased petrol and diesel prices once again on Tuesday, the second such hike in a week. CNG prices have also been raised twice over the past week. And the trend is expected to continue in the days ahead. This also comes days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged citizens to use electric vehicles and conserve fossil fuels.

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Amid the fuel price shock, several car buyers are gravitating towards electric vehicles. But not everyone can afford to buy an electric car, which has a higher upfront cost compared to internal-combustion engine vehicles.

Here are some of the most affordable EVs currently available in the market:

Tata Punch EV

The new Tata Punch EV is priced starting from Rs 9.69 lakh (ex-showroom). For this price, one can buy the ‘Smart 30’ variant, which comes with a battery pack of 30 kWh. The car provides a peak power of 65kW and a maximum torque of 154 Nm. It offers a claimed range of up to 375 kilometres on a single charge.

However, the real-world range is estimated to be approximately 275 kilometres.

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The Tata Punch has a boot space of 366 litres and a ground clearance of 195 mm. Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles also offers this car without the battery. Its battery-as-a-service price starts at Rs 6.49 lakh along with a battery rental of Rs 2.6 per kilometre.

Tata Tiago EV

Tata Tiago EV is the only electric hatchback in India priced under Rs 10 lakh. Buyers can opt for the medium range or MR variant, which starts at Rs 7.99 lakh and the XT MR variant, which is priced at Rs 8.99 lakh.

The long-range or LR variants of the Tiago EV are priced upwards of Rs 10 lakh. The MR variants get a 19.2kWh battery pack, and the electric motor offers a peak power of 45 kW and 110Nm of torque.

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While the Tiago EV has a claimed range of 223km on a single charge, the real-world range is estimated to be around 168km.

MG Comet

JSW MG Motor India’s MG Comet is the country’s most affordable electric car with prices starting from Rs 7.62 lakh (ex-showroom). One can opt for any of the six models on offer under Rs 10 lakh.

While the base ‘Executive’ model is priced at Rs 7.62 lakh, the top-end trim, Blackstorm Edition, costs Rs 9.99 lakh. The MG Comet comes with a 17.3 kWh battery pack, which offers a claimed range of 230 kilometres on a single charge.

The electric motor offers a peak power of 30.9 kW and 110 Nm torque. Battery-as-a-service price of the Comet starts at Rs 4.99 lakh with a battery rental of Rs 3.1 per kilometre. However, the MG Comet can only be charged using a slow charger. The MG Comet EV does not support CCS2 DC fast charging. It uses a Type 2 AC charging port only.