Suzlon Energy share price targets as multibagger attempts a pullback post correction 

Suzlon Energy share price: Shares of Suzlon Energy are in a consolidation mode after the stock recently reached the Rs 58 mark. The minor (9%) correction in the multibagger stock from Rs 58 (intra day high) on April 29 to Rs 53 today may lead to base formation for the next breakout, according to analysts. Suzlon Energy stock is in a medium-term bullish trend, trading above its 30 day, 50 day, 100 day, 150 day and 200 day simple moving averages. But technical analysts indicate the stock may witness high volatility and profitbooking in the near term. Suzlon Energy stock has already fallen 29% from its 52 week high of Rs 74.30 reached on May 30, 2025.

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On a brighter note, the Suzlon Energy stock has risen 41% from its 52-week low of Rs 38.17 on March 9, 2026. The multibagger stock has delivered 522% returns in three years and clocked 935% returns in five years.

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Here's a look at what analysts said on the outlook of the renewable energy stock.

Hitesh Tailor, Technical Research Analyst at Choice Broking said, "Suzlon appears to be stabilizing after a prolonged corrective phase, with the stock witnessing a meaningful pullback from its recent lows near the Rs 38–Rs40 zone. The broader setup now reflects early signs of base formation, which could support further recovery if the stock sustains above important support levels.

The Rs 50–51 zone is likely to act as a crucial near-term support area, whereas immediate resistance is placed around Rs 56–58 levels. RSI has recovered towards the mid-50 zone, highlighting improving momentum after remaining weak for several months. Sustaining above key support levels may keep the positive bias intact for a gradual move higher."

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Jigar Patel from Anand Rathi said, "Support is placed at Rs 51 while resistance stands at Rs 54.51. A decisive breakout above Rs 54.51 could open the door for further upside towards Rs 56. For the short term, the stock is expected to trade within the Rs 51– Rs 56 range."

Virat Jagad, Sr. Technical Research Analyst at Bonanza said, "The stock is currently undergoing healthy consolidation after the recent rally, with prices hovering near the 20-DMA. Technically, the stock has managed to reclaim key short-term moving averages, while RSI near 52 suggests momentum remains neutral-to-positive after cooling from overbought territory.Immediate resistance is placed around Rs 54–56, and a decisive breakout above this zone can trigger further upside towards Rs 60 levels. On the downside, Rs 50 remains a crucial support, followed by stronger support near Rs 48. Overall, the broader structure has improved, and the ongoing consolidation may act as a base-building phase for the next directional move."

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In the current session, Suzlon Energy stock closed 0.66% lower at Rs 52.93. Market cap of the multibagger stock stood at Rs 72,595 crore.

About Suzlon Energy

Suzlon Energy is a provider of renewable energy solutions. The company is a producer of wind turbines. It offers a range of solar energy solutions, such as solar irradiance assessment, land acquisition and approvals, infrastructure and power evacuation, supply chain, installation and commission and life cycle asset management.