Main Bhi Cockroach! How ‘Cockroach Janata Party’ took over social media

A new political party with an unusual name is making waves in India's social media scene — and its origin story is stranger than fiction. Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant likened unemployed youth to "cockroaches" in a heated moment during a Supreme Court hearing on May 15.

Advertisement

Related Articles

During a Supreme Court hearing on a petition against the Delhi High Court over the designation of senior advocates, the CJI said, "There are youngsters like cockroaches, who don't get any employment and don't have a place in a profession."

A day later, CJI Surya Kant clarified that the media had misquoted his observations, adding that his comments were targeted at those who enter the legal profession using fake and bogus degrees rather than the country's youth in general. Expressing admiration for the country's youth, he called them the "pillars of a developed India."

Soon after the CJI's remarks and the consequent clarification, a 30-year-old Indian public relations student graduating from Boston University announced a "new platform for all the cockroaches." The group described itself as "Secular, Socialist, Democratic, Lazy" as "Main Bhi Cockroach" became a viral slogan online.

Advertisement

What started as satire rapidly snowballed. Within 48 hours, the Cockroach Janata Party had launched a party anthem, a website, and garnered over 40,000 followers on X and nearly 551,000 on Instagram. Almost 1 lakh people have registered as members of the online political movement.

What is the Cockroach Janata Party?

The Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) is a satirical online political movement which began after Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant courted controversy following his remarks about youth.

Who founded it?

The political movement was founded by Abhijeet Dipke, a 30-year-old Indian student currently studying public relations at Boston University. In an interview, he said that the idea came "impromptu" after he got to know about the CJI's remarks on "unemployed youth".

Advertisement

Dipke added that he founded the party because youngsters feel disconnected from the current political parties and want politics which reflects their "language, humour and frustrations". He further said that the initiative aims to encourage youth participation, civic engagement and activism such as filing RTIs.

What does the party's manifesto say?

The party has posted a five-point agenda on its official social media handle.

Source: X/@CJP_2029

Will this turn into a Nepal or Bangladesh-like situation?

Dipke wrote on social media that such a situation will not arise as the Indian youth is far more mature, aware, and politically conscious than they get credit for.

He added, "They understand their constitutional rights and will express their dissent through peaceful and democratic means. And please, do not demean them. Many of these young people are far more educated and informed than those currently running the government."

What does the Cockroach Janata Party have to say on the NEET paper leak?

Advertisement

Commenting on the NEET exam controversy, the Cockroach Janata Party said in a social media post, "Education Minister of India must resign! Students are committing suicide because of the NEET paper leak. Cockroaches, take this forward. We need to fix the accountability."

In another post, it urged the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) to scrap the rechecking fee immediately and voiced support for students impacted by the controversy.

What are the eligibility criteria to join CJP?

The eligibility criteria listed by the party include being unemployed, lazy, chronically online and having the "ability to rant professionally".

Who are all the new joinees?

Two Trinamool Congress (TMC) MPs — Mahua Moitra and Kirti Azad — are among the notable joinees so far.

While welcoming Mahua, the Cockroach Janata Party wrote, "Those who rig elections and spread communal hatred are the real anti-nationals. You are the real fighter democracy needs, Mahua Moitra. Welcome to CJP!"

Advertisement

While welcoming Kirti Azad to the party, the CJP said, "Winning the 1983 World Cup is a good enough qualification."