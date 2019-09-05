Porsche Taycan, company's first electric car, unveiled; check out price, top speed, features

German automobile manufacturer Porsche has unveiled its first electric car, the Taycan, on Wednesday. The high-performance car has been introduced in two versions -- the 751 horsepower Taycan Turbo S and the 670 horsepower Taycan Turbo.

The Porsche Taycan Turbo S will cost around $185,000 (Rs 1.33 crore), while the Taycan Turbo will cost nearly $151,000 (Rs 1.08 crore). Other versions, with lower prices, less speed and power, will be available later this year, Porsche said. Additionally, an electric SUV, Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo, will be offered by the end of the year 2020.

The 'Turbo' moniker in an electric car might be a little confusing because these cars don't have actual turbochargers and are entirely powered by electricity. But Porsche is using 'Turbo' to separate its high-performance versions of Taycan. Also, the maximum horsepower will be available only in an "Overboost" mode for quick launches. Otherwise, electric motors on both models can produce up to 617 horsepower.

Porsche Taycan is powered by a 93.4 kWh battery pack, which can propel the Turbo s variant from zero to 60mph in as little as 2.6 seconds. This is somewhat similar to the Tesla Model S P100D. However, the Turbo trim of the Porsche Taycan will hit 60mph in 3.0 seconds.

The Porsche Taycan can be charged from five to 80 per cent in 22.5 minutes via a 270 kW fast charger for super-quick stops and can juice up around 60 miles of charge in just 5 minutes.

Apart from the new design and battery, Taycan also gets a new Porsche infotainment system, which the company claims can reduce distraction while driving. Drivers will be also able to control many features, like media, navigation, and climate, just by saying "Hey Porsche", thanks to the new voice assistant in infotainment system.

(Edited by Vivek Dubey)

