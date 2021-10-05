Powerbank sets up world’s highest EV charging stations in Ladakh

Shuchi Anant Virya, the joint venture company between Lithium Urban Technologies and Fourth Partner Energy, today announced the setting up of a network of electric vehicle charging points along the Manali-Leh route in the Ladakh region, thereby enabling EV connectivity along the route, including five of the highest motorable passes in the world.

The PowerBank team installed 18 EV charging stations along 1,800-kms in 10 days, of which 15 of them were set-up at locations with a height of 10,000 feet - 14,000 feet above mean sea level. The entire road trip was successfully completed driving electric cars that were charged at the installed charging points. The chargers installed were a mix of Type-I and Type- II AC chargers catering to electric two, three and four wheelers.

With the rise of travellers and tourists along this scenic Himalayan route, pollution caused by fuel combustion has increased significantly, leading to severe environmental degradation.

“Through this initiative, PowerBank’s primary goal is to ensure that we convert at least 50% of the vehicular traffic to EVs and significantly reduce tailpipe emissions in the Ladakh regions in the next 36-48 months. We also seek to bring about a paradigm shift in how people perceive EVs – by addressing apprehensions around the availability of energy for long hauls and overnight road trips,” added Sanjay Krishnan, Founder, Lithium Urban Technologies

Talking about PowerBank’s long-term goals, Vivek Subramanian, Co-Founder and Executive Director, Fourth Partner Energy said, “India is making significant strides on the EV manufacturing front, but there is a lot of ground to cover on the infrastructure front.”

The joint venture has currently set up charging points at more than 50 locations across 10 cities in India including larger footprint charging hubs in Pune, Mumbai, Delhi NCR, Bangalore and Kolkata under the brand name PowerBank, and has also tied up with fuel retailer HPCL to set up more than 100 EV charging points across its retail outlets pan-India this fiscal. Till date, the Powerbank network of chargers have facilitated nearly 10 million green kilometers of travel.