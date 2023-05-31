Range Rover Sport SV high-performance SUV unveiled in India; features, availability, other details

Land Rover has unveiled the new high-performance Range Rover Sport SV flagship SUV. The high-performance SUV comes with a new engine with mild-hybrid technology and at the same time, it is promising high-performance capability. The new Range Rover Sport SV is initially available for select clients by invitation only, in limited edition SV EDITION ONE specification. This exclusivity extends to the first year of production.

The Range Rover Sport SV comes with the world's first hydraulic interlinked 6D Dynamics air suspension. This system is equipped with pitch and roll control. The company claims that the car maintains a near-level stance even during extreme acceleration, braking, and cornering.

Under the hood, the new Range Rover Sport SV is powered by a 467 kW mild-hybrid twin-turbo V8 engine, making it the most powerful Range Rover ever. It can accelerate from 0-100 km/h in as little as 3.6 seconds thanks to the new dynamics-optimized SV Mode. Additionally, the vehicle benefits from a lightweight focus, with options such as 23-inch carbon fiber wheels contributing to a total weight saving of 76 kg. This reduction in weight improves handling, acceleration, and ride quality.

In terms of braking power, the new Range Rover Sport SV offers a range of options, including Brembo carbon ceramic brakes with eight-piston SV calipers. These brakes ensure better performance and stopping power.

The exterior design of the new Range Rover Sport SV includes reprofiled front-end and lower body sides, carbon fiber bonnet, and quad tailpipe finishers. Inside, the vehicle offers a 'performance-focused' SV interior.

Features

Range Rover introduces several new technologies in the new Sport SV. One notable feature is the Body and Soul Seat, a sensory audio system that allows occupants to feel the sound and experience wellness benefits. This system analyzes media in real-time and generates high-fidelity audio vibrations, enhancing the in-car audio experience.

