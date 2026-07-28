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Range Rover SV demand jumps after India-UK FTA slashes JLR prices by up to Rs 75 lakh

Range Rover SV demand jumps after India-UK FTA slashes JLR prices by up to Rs 75 lakh

The India-UK FTA allows JLR to bring more of curated SV products, exclusive Range Rover special editions, and bespoke creations to consumers, says Rajan Amba.

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BT Bureau
  • Updated Jul 28, 2026 8:48 PM IST
Range Rover SV demand jumps after India-UK FTA slashes JLR prices by up to Rs 75 lakhIn the June quarter, JLR reduced prices of its flagship Range Rover SV from ₹4.25 crore (ex-showroom) to ₹3.5 crore, marking a cut of up to ₹75 lakh.

The India-UK Free Trade Agreement (FTA has driven an uptick in demand for Range Rover SV and Range Rover Sport SV after prices came down by up to Rs 75 lakh depending on the model.

“Demand continues to grow for Range Rover, Range Rover Sport and Defender, and we are seeing interest for SV and Bespoke increase following the India-UK FTA,” Rajan Amba, Managing Director, JLR India, said in a statement.

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During the June quarter, JLR India introduced revised pricing for Range Rover SV and Range Rover Sport SV under the India-UK Free Trade Agreement (FTA). The announcement has driven an uptick in client interest, with a notable rise in SV enquiries and growing demand for bespoke editions across both models.

“We welcome the FTA as a key moment for luxury automotive in India. It allows us to bring more of our curated SV products, exclusive Range Rover special editions, and bespoke creations to our consumers, tailored to their aspirations,” said Amba.

JLR India delivered its strongest first-quarter retail sales performance on record, with 1,665 units retailed in Q1 FY27, up 11% year-on-year (YoY). Wholesales for the quarter stood at 1,694 units, up 4% YoY.

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Range Rover, Range Rover Sport and Defender models accounted for over 85% of total retail sales in Q1 FY27, highlighting their strength in the India luxury SUV segment. Defender also remained the company’s top selling model, illustrating continued appetite for its ‘tough luxury’ proposition in India.

“With a strong product pipeline ahead, we are well-placed to sustain this momentum in FY27,” said JLR India’s Amba.

In the June quarter, JLR reduced prices of its flagship Range Rover SV from ₹4.25 crore (ex-showroom) to ₹3.5 crore, marking a cut of up to ₹75 lakh. Similarly, the Range Rover Sport SV was repriced from ₹2.75 crore to ₹2.35 crore (ex-showroom).

Published on: Jul 28, 2026 8:48 PM IST
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