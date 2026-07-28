Delhi HC orders winding up of Paytm Payments Bank; former SBI CGM appointed official liquidator

The Delhi High Court has ordered the winding up of Paytm Payments Bank Ltd. (PPBL), months after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) revoked the bank's licence over persistent regulatory violations. The central bank announced the development on Tuesday, marking the formal commencement of the bank's liquidation process.

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According to the RBI, the High Court, through orders dated July 8 and July 22, 2026, directed that Paytm Payments Bank be wound up under the provisions of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949, read with the Companies Act, 2013.