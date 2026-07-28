Tata Capital Q1 results: PAT jumps 56% YoY to Rs 1,547 crore; AUM rises 22%

Assets under management (AUM) grew 22 per cent YoY to Rs 2,90,502 crore as of June 30, 2026, compared with Rs 2,37,508 crore a year earlier. Excluding the Motor Finance business, AUM rose 28 per cent YoY to Rs 2,66,057 crore.

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Net total income climbed 23 per cent YoY to Rs 4,455 crore in the April-June quarter from Rs 3,626 crore in the year-ago period.

On the operating front, the annualised opex on the average net loan book remained unchanged at 2.4 per cent in Q1 FY27. The cost-to-income ratio improved marginally to 36.4 per cent from 36.8 per cent in the corresponding quarter of FY26.

The company also reported an improvement in asset quality metrics, with annualised credit cost declining to 1.0 per cent in Q1 FY27 from 1.6 per cent a year ago.

As of June 30, 2026, Tata Capital's total equity stood at Rs 46,237 crore, while its capital risk adequacy ratio was 18.5 per cent.

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Commenting on the quarterly performance, Rajiv Sabharwal, Managing Director & CEO of Tata Capital, said, "We commenced FY27 on a strong note, with healthy business momentum across our core franchises. Excluding Motor Finance, AUM grew 28 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 2,66,057 crore. Including Motor Finance, we achieved AUM growth of 22 per cent YoY and PAT growth of 56 per cent to Rs 1,547 crore. Asset quality trends continue to remain encouraging, underpinned by prudent underwriting and healthy collection efficiencies."

The earnings were announced after market hours on Tuesday. Earlier in the day, Tata Capital shares settled 1.21 per cent higher at Rs 354.95 on BSE.