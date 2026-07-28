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L&T Q1 results: PAT rises 14% to Rs 4,123 crore; revenue up 7%

L&T Q1 results: PAT rises 14% to Rs 4,123 crore; revenue up 7%

L&T's consolidated revenue rose 7 per cent YoY to Rs 67,942 crore in Q1 FY27, driven by progress across several businesses. International revenues stood at Rs 34,393 crore, accounting for 51 per cent of the company's total revenue during the quarter.

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Prashun Talukdar
Prashun Talukdar
  • Updated Jul 28, 2026 5:39 PM IST
L&T Q1 results: PAT rises 14% to Rs 4,123 crore; revenue up 7%L&T secured orders worth Rs 1,08,014 crore during the June quarter, registering a 14 per cent YoY growth.

Larsen & Toubro Ltd (L&T) on Tuesday reported a 14 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in its consolidated profit after tax (PAT) for the June quarter. The company posted a consolidated PAT of Rs 4,123 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, compared with the year-ago period.

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L&T's consolidated revenue rose 7 per cent YoY to Rs 67,942 crore in Q1 FY27, driven by progress across several businesses. International revenues stood at Rs 34,393 crore, accounting for 51 per cent of the company's total revenue during the quarter.

The company secured orders worth Rs 1,08,014 crore during the June quarter, registering a 14 per cent YoY growth.

"During the quarter, significant order wins were achieved across multiple businesses such as Residential & Commercial buildings, Transportation Infrastructure, Ferrous Metals, Offshore Wind and the Heavy Engineering businesses. International orders stood at Rs 60,702 crore, contributing 56 per cent to the total order inflow," L&T stated.

The group's consolidated order book stood at Rs 7,78,954 crore as on June 30, 2026, reflecting a 5 per cent growth over March 2026. International orders constituted 52 per cent of the overall order book.

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Commenting on the quarterly performance, S N Subrahmanyan, Chairman and Managing Director, said, "The financial year has commenced against the backdrop of geopolitical uncertainties. The Company has managed to maintain momentum by rotating its focus across sectors and geographies while maintaining robust cash flows. The performance for the quarter reflects our portfolio resilience."

During the quarter, we successfully concluded the sale of Nabha Power Limited, consistent with our stated strategy of exiting the concessions portfolio. Further, we have signed the share purchase agreement with Hyderabad Metro Rail Ltd (HMRL), a Government of Telangana Enterprise, to divest 100 per cent of our stake in Hyderabad Metro SPV.

With a well-diversified portfolio spanning sectors and geographies, we remain confident of maintaining growth while capitalising on emerging opportunities. Our continued focus on disciplined execution with innovation positions us well to deliver sustainable long-term value for stakeholders."

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The earnings were announced after market hours on Tuesday. Earlier in the day, L&T shares settled 0.75 per cent higher at Rs 3,832.75 on BSE.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Prashun Talukdar
Prashun Talukdar

With a long experience in the digital space, Prashun has seen it all (mostly at least). From dot-com bubbles to crypto crazes. When it comes to covering the stock markets, he is constantly on the trail to look out for the next big trend. But don't let the seriousness of the stock market fool you. Outside of work, you can often find him strolling Insta, scrolling through memes or binge-watching cartoons.

And when Prashun is not glued to his phone, he's checking out the latest automobile launches – because let's face it, who doesn't love a good car or bike show? So, watch this space for reading regular updates and insights into the world of stock markets. Motto: Live and let live!

Published on: Jul 28, 2026 5:39 PM IST
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