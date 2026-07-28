L&T Q1 results: PAT rises 14% to Rs 4,123 crore; revenue up 7%

The company secured orders worth Rs 1,08,014 crore during the June quarter, registering a 14 per cent YoY growth.

"During the quarter, significant order wins were achieved across multiple businesses such as Residential & Commercial buildings, Transportation Infrastructure, Ferrous Metals, Offshore Wind and the Heavy Engineering businesses. International orders stood at Rs 60,702 crore, contributing 56 per cent to the total order inflow," L&T stated.

The group's consolidated order book stood at Rs 7,78,954 crore as on June 30, 2026, reflecting a 5 per cent growth over March 2026. International orders constituted 52 per cent of the overall order book.

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Commenting on the quarterly performance, S N Subrahmanyan, Chairman and Managing Director, said, "The financial year has commenced against the backdrop of geopolitical uncertainties. The Company has managed to maintain momentum by rotating its focus across sectors and geographies while maintaining robust cash flows. The performance for the quarter reflects our portfolio resilience."

During the quarter, we successfully concluded the sale of Nabha Power Limited, consistent with our stated strategy of exiting the concessions portfolio. Further, we have signed the share purchase agreement with Hyderabad Metro Rail Ltd (HMRL), a Government of Telangana Enterprise, to divest 100 per cent of our stake in Hyderabad Metro SPV.

With a well-diversified portfolio spanning sectors and geographies, we remain confident of maintaining growth while capitalising on emerging opportunities. Our continued focus on disciplined execution with innovation positions us well to deliver sustainable long-term value for stakeholders."

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The earnings were announced after market hours on Tuesday. Earlier in the day, L&T shares settled 0.75 per cent higher at Rs 3,832.75 on BSE.