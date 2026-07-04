Rapido founders booked in Nagpur over alleged illegal petrol bike taxi operations

The founders of bike taxi platform Rapido have been booked in Nagpur for allegedly operating petrol-powered bike taxi services in Maharashtra without obtaining the requisite permissions from the state government, a police official said on Friday.

The case has been registered at Sitabuldi police station against Rishikesh S R, Pavan Guntupalli and Aravind Sanka, founders of Roopen Transportation Services Private Limited, which operates the Rapido app. The complaint was filed by Vishal Madhukarrao Bhovte, Motor Vehicle Inspector at the Nagpur (City) Regional Transport Office (RTO), on behalf of the Maharashtra government.

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According to the complaint, the RTO conducted a special enforcement drive against illegal passenger transport on June 23, during which officials booked a Rapido bike ride from Ravi Bhavan to Priyadarshini Colony for ₹22 to verify whether the service was operating in compliance with transport regulations.

The motorcycle, bearing registration number MH-31/GC-0850, reached the designated pickup point and was subsequently taken to the RTO office for inspection. Officials allegedly found that the vehicle was a privately registered two-wheeler being used for commercial passenger transport without the required licence or permit. The motorcycle was seized and action was initiated under the provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act.

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The complaint further states that Rapido has not received approval from either the Maharashtra government or the Regional Transport Authority (RTA) to operate petrol-powered bike taxi services in the state.

According to the RTO, the company allegedly encouraged private vehicle owners to use their two-wheelers for commercial passenger transport through its platform, in violation of transport laws. The complaint also alleges that such operations could compromise passenger safety and result in financial losses to the state exchequer by bypassing the prescribed licensing and permit framework.

A police official said the case has been registered under Sections 318(3) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), relevant provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act, including Sections 66, 93, 192A, 193 and 199, as well as Section 66D of the Information Technology Act.

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The development comes amid an ongoing debate over the legality of bike taxi services across several states, with multiple platforms facing regulatory scrutiny due to the absence of a uniform policy governing the operation of privately owned motorcycles as commercial passenger vehicles.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.

(With PTI inputs)

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