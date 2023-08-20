scorecardresearch
Chandrayaan-3 to land on Moon at 6:04 pm on Aug 23: Here's how to watch soft-landing live

Chandrayaan-3 to land on Moon at 6:04 pm on Aug 23: Here’s how to watch soft-landing live

The landing will be streamed live on the ISRO's official website and on its social media platforms, including YouTube, Twitter, and Facebook.

The live streaming will start at around 17:27 IST (5:27 PM) and the landing is scheduled for 6:04 PM.
SUMMARY
  • ISRO said that Chandrayaan-3 will land on the Moon at 6:04 PM
  • The live streaming will start at around 17:27 IST (5:27 PM)
  • The landing will be streamed live on the ISRO's official website

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Sunday said its third-moon mission Chandrayaan-3 is set to land on the moon on August 23 around 18:04 IST (6:04 PM).

India's third lunar mission is designed to further explore the uncharted south pole of the lunar surface. Primarily, it aims to demonstrate the ability to soft-land on the Moon's surface and operate a robotic rover on the lunar terrain.

The landing will be streamed live on the ISRO's official website and on its social media platforms, including YouTube, Twitter, and Facebook. Viewers can also access live commentary and expert analysis during the event.  The live streaming will start at around 17:27 IST (5:27 PM) and the landing is scheduled for 6:04 PM.

India Today and Aaj Tak will cover the event live as well. Doordarshan will likely provide live coverage of the event. The NASA TV app and Space.com will also stream the event.

ISRO has also asked schools and other educational institutions to host live streaming of the Chandrayaan-3 soft-landing. "India’s pursuit of space exploration reaches a remarkable milestone with the impending Chandrayaan-3 Mission, poised to achieve a soft landing on the lunar surface. This achievement marks a significant step forward for Indian Science, Engineering, Technology, and Industry, symbolising our nation’s progress in space exploration," ISRO said.

“The soft landing of Chandrayaan-3 is a monumental moment that not only fuels curiosity but also sparks a passion for exploration within the minds of our youth. It generates a profound sense of pride and unity as we collectively celebrate the prowess of Indian science and technology. It will contribute to fostering an environment of scientific inquiry and innovation.”

Also Read: Chandrayaan-3 update: Vikram Lander completes final deboosting operation; all eyes on landing now

Also Read: Chandrayaan-3 set to land on Moon on August 23 at around 6:04 pm, says ISRO

Published on: Aug 20, 2023, 3:28 PM IST
