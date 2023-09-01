Royal Enfield Bullet 350 (2023) launched in India at Rs 1.74 lakh; check booking, variants, other details

Royal Enfield has launched the much-awaited Bullet 350 (2023) in India. , the new model will be available in five colours. The design is the same as the previous outgoing model. However, there are numerous mechanical changes that make the new bike a significant upgrade. One of the biggest changes is the new J-platform. The same platform also underpins the Meteor 350, Classic 350, and the Hunter 350.

Price and Booking Details

The bookings for the new Royal Enfield Bullet 350 start today. The bike will start retailing from 3rd September. The bike will be launched in Europe by October end. The most affordable Military colours will be sold at Rs 1.73 lakh (all prices ex-showroom). The Standard version is priced at Rs 1.97 lakh and the top model in Black Gold is priced at Rs 2.16 lakh.

Royal Enfield Bullet 350 Engine

The new generation Bullet 350 motorcycle gets the same engine as before. The bike comes with a 349 cc, single-cylinder, long-stroke engine. In terms of power output, it will be able to generate around 19.9 bhp at 6,100 rpm and the torque will be around 27 Nm at 4,000 rpm. The bike's engine will be mated to a 5-speed gearbox.

Royal Enfield Bullet 350 Design

The Royal Enfield Bullet 350 retains the iconic single-piece seat. The circular halogen headlamp has also been retained to exude old-world charm. The iconic hand-made Madras stripes and Bullet 350 badge are also prominent features.

Royal Enfield Bullet 350 Technology



Most of the instrument cluster has been borrowed from the Classic 350. The riders will get much more information via an analogue speedometer and a small digital display with an odometer, and even a fuel-level indicator.

Black Gold Variant

Standard Variants

Military Colours