Royal Enfield introduces its cheapest bike; booking starts for Bullet 350 variants

Motorcycle company Royal Enfield has introduced Bullet 350 in two variants: KS (Kickstart) and ES (electric start), priced at Rs 1.12 lakh and Rs 1.26. It is said to be the most affordable motorcycle of the company. The latest version of Bullet 350 comes with styling updates and with six color options. The Bullet 350 KS is available in Bullet Silver, Sapphire Blue and Onyx Black; and Bullet 350 ES will be in Regal Red, royal Blue and Jet Black colours.

Price:

Royal Enfield Bullet 350 KS- Rs 1.12 lakh

Royal Enfield Bullet 350 ES - Rs 1.27 lakh

Both the variants (Bullet 350 KS and ES) are Rs 9,380 and Rs 8,921 cheaper than the current model.

ALSO READ: Suzuki Access 125 with alloy wheels, drum brakes launched at Rs 59,891

Engine and Power:

The Royal Enfield Bullet 350s are powered by the same 346cc single cylinder, air-cooled motor that churns out 19 bhp of power and 28Nm of peak torque. The bikes come paired with a 5-speed gear box . The suspension duties of the bikes are handled by telescopic forks up front and twin shocks at the rear.

The booking for the Bullet 350 has already started at all the RE dealerships in the country from August 9. Customers need to pay a token amount of Rs 5,000 to book this new variant. Deliveries, however, will start towards the end of this month.

Also read: Royal Enfield recalls around 7,000 units of Bullet, Bullet Electra

Also read: Slowdown Blues: Royal Enfield sales decline 17% to 62,879 units in April