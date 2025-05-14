Royal Enfield is going electric: First EV motorcycle to hit roads in 2026

Royal Enfield is planning to enter the electric motorcycle segment by launching its C6 and S6 electric motorcycle models in the January to March quarter of the financial year 2026, according to a top company official.

During a post-earnings call, B. Govindarajan, Managing Director of Eicher Motors Ltd and CEO of Royal Enfield, stated that the company's stake in electric vehicles is through their in-house brand, Flying Flea. This brand is designed for city conditions and lightweight, which is the initial focus as they enter the electric motorcycle market.

Govindarajan also mentioned that Royal Enfield has already identified vendors for the Flying Flea, with Eicher Motors being the parent company.

It is worth noting that Royal Enfield does not intend to establish Flying Flea as a separate brand. “We are not at the stage to make it as a separate subsidiary or separate unit. It is part of the Royal Enfield. With Flying Flea, our focus would be to make an urban-focused city electric two-wheeler for the future that is timeless yet has modern technology and design,” says Govindarajan.

In FY5, the manufacturer of the Classic 350, Bullet 350, and Himalayan achieved a record one million units of sales. Total volumes reached 1,002,893 units, a 10.0% increase year over year. Domestic sales grew by 8.1% to 902,757 units, while international volumes increased by 29.7%, with 100,136 motorcycles exported.

“In the motorcycle business, the middle-weight segment saw a lot of action from our peers. Remaining unfazed and maintaining focus on our strategic goals and community, Royal Enfield stood head and shoulders above everyone else to sell one million motorcycles annually for the first time in its history. With several global award-winning and category-defining motorcycles now sitting within the Royal Enfield portfolio, we are super excited and confident about the possibilities that lie ahead of us,” says Siddhartha Lal, Chairman, Eicher Motors Ltd.

Eicher Motors saw a rise in revenue from operations to ₹18,870 crore, up 14.1% year over year. EBITDA reached ₹4,712 crore, a growth of 8.9%, and profit after tax was ₹4,734 crore, an 18.3% increase year over year.

In the commercial vehicle segment, operating under the Volvo Eicher Commercial Vehicles (VECV) brand, the company reported revenue from operations of ₹23,548 crore, a 7.7% growth over the previous year. EBITDA was ₹2,023 crore, and profit after tax increased to ₹1,286 crore. VECV sold 90,000 units in FY25, a 5.4% increase over FY24.



