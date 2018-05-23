Royal Enfield unveils special edition Pegasus Classic 500; only 250 to sell in India

Royal Enfield has unveiled its limited edition bike the Pegasus Classic 500. The new bike is a tribute to a Flying Flea motorcycle used by the British Paratroopers in World War II. The Flying Flea, which was an extremely lightweight motorcycle, was used by the British Army. They used parachutes to drop them in strategic locations. This helped them gain significant advantage over their enemies.

Royal Enfield's bikes have a global appeal, with markets not only in India but abroad as well. There will be only 1,000 units of the Pegasus Classic 500 that will be produced by Royal Enfield. India will get 250 units out of these 1,000 units and the rest will go to foreign markets - Australia, Britain and USA.







The Pegasus is likely to be priced around Rs 4.5 lakh in the UK and bookings for the same will commence from July. It is unknown as of now, whether the Pegasus Classic 500 will be available in the Indian markets before or after the UK launch.





The Flying Flea's original colour inspires the brand new Pegasus Classic 500 and the bike comes in two colour options. The two colours that will be offered for the Pegasus are Service Brown and Olive Dab Green. Since civilians in India are not allowed to have vehicles in military colours, it will be interesting to see whether Royal Enfield will come up with an alternate colour option for the domestic market or just tweak these colours to make them acceptable.





Royal Enfield has come up with some new features to make each motorcycle unique. All the limited edition bikes will have a serial number stenciled on the fuel tank. The bikes will get World War II inspired design military - style canvas panniers, a leather strap with brass buckle across the air filter, blacked out silencers, brown handlebar grips, rims and headlight bezel.





The Classic 500 will be powered by a 499cc, air - cooled, single - cylinder engine which will produce a maximum power of 27.2 Bhp at 5250 rpm and a torque of 41.3 Nm at 4000 rpm. All other features like chassis, brakes, and handlebar remain same like the regular model.