Royal Enfield Thunderbird 350X, Thunderbird 500X: How's it different from the standard model?

Royal Enfield has launched a new version of Thunderbird, a model that has been in existence since the year 2000. The updated Thunderbird 350X and Thunderbird 500X won't necessarily change the way the bike rides in comparison to the previous generation as this new version is more like a cosmetic update.

The standard version comes with toned down colours like black, stone, marine, lightning. The newer version is targeted towards young urban riders. The inclusion of quirks like alloys and day time running lights also give the bike a more modern stance in comparison to the standard version.

Royal Enfield had launched a similar update to the Classic line-up in the Redditch Edition with three new vibrant colours including Red, Green and Blue. The new colour scheme of the Thunderbird is Getaway Orange and Drifter Blue for the 500X, and Roving Red and Whimsical White for the 350X.

The new Thunderbird 500X and the Thunderbird 350X get more aggressive styling in the form of new 9-spoke alloys and blacked out engine, fork covers and smoked headlamps. The head lamp cluster will also include a day time running LED.

Thunderbird seats have often been lauded for their comfort over long distances. The standard model had two separate seats but this time around Royal Enefield has opted for a single seat for both passengers. Royal Enfield has also opted for a lower and shorted handlebar with the new Thunderbird.

In terms of engine, the 'X' version has an output identical to the standard version. The 346cc engine develops 19.8 bhp of power at 5,250 rpm and a peak torque of 28 Nm at 4,000 rpm. The engine is mated to a five-speed gearbox. The 499cc single-cylinder engine is also mated to a five-speed gearbox. The engine makes 27.2 bhp at 5,250 rpm and 41.3 Nm of torque at 4,000 rpm.

The Thunderbird 350X and Thunderbird 500X are priced slightly above the standard versions that are on sale. The 350cc version is selling at Rs 1.56lakh whereas the 500cc is selling at Rs 1.98lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

The new bikes are available in for pre-booking local Royal Enfield dealership. The company claims that the deliveries for the new bikes will start from as early as next month. The premium of just Rs 8000 over the standard Thunderbird is expected to attract a lot of buyers.