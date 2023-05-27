scorecardresearch
Send memes and win Ola S1 Pro special edition, says Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal

Users enthusiastically responded with their creative and amusing memes, creating an engaging and fun atmosphere

In a lighthearted move, Bhavish Aggarwal, the CEO of Ola, one of India's leading ride-hailing companies, recently took to Twitter to engage with his audience in a playful manner. Aggarwal shared a tweet inviting users to share funny memes related to internal combustion engines (ICE) and petrol vehicles. The best meme of the day was promised an exclusive reward - a special edition Ola S1 Pro.

The tweet, which showcased Aggarwal's sense of humour, garnered significant attention from Ola's social media followers. Users enthusiastically responded with their creative and amusing memes, creating an engaging and light atmosphere around the topic.

Here are some fun memes shared on Twitter

While the CEO's tweet was a fun way to connect with the online community, Ola Electric's plans for an initial public offering (IPO) are taking shape. Reports suggest that the company has initiated discussions with investment bankers to pave the way for its IPO. Prominent financial institutions such as Goldman Sachs, Kotak, Citi, and Axis have reportedly expressed interest and joined the discussions, although talks are still in the preliminary stages.

If everything proceeds as planned, Ola Electric's IPO could be a significant milestone for the company. The IPO aims to generate approximately $1 billion in net proceeds, valuing Ola Electric at around $10 billion.

As part of the process, Ola Electric is expected to file its draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) by the end of the upcoming quarter, with the IPO anticipated to launch by the end of the last quarter of the current fiscal year.

Published on: May 27, 2023, 2:02 PM IST
