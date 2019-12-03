Skoda confirms Octavia RS 245's India launch in teaser video

Skoda India has announced the re-launch of Octavia RS in a teaser video. The new version of Skoda Octavia RS has a 2.0-litre TSI engine produces 15 HP more power and 50 Nm more torque than its predecessor. The company has already shipped around 200 completely built units (CBU) of the new car to India.

According to the company's claims, the new Skoda Octavia RS 245 has a top speed of 250 km/hour and is able to go from 0 to 100 km/hour in 6.6 seconds.

The Octavia RS 245 has a turbocharged 4-cylinder petrol engine that develops around 241 BHP @ 5,000-6,700 rpm and 370 Nm of torque @ 1,600-4,300 rpm. Additionally, the new Octavia RS 245 also has a 7-speed DSG dual-clutch transmission system.

The new Octavia RS 245 is likely to have a gloss black grille with the vRS tag, smoked headlamps along with integrated LED DRLs, and 18-inch alloy wheels. The car, on the interior, is expected to come with features like -- a 9.2-inch infotainment system, ambient lighting and electrically adjustable seats. The Skoda Octavia RS 245 is expected to have a price tag of Rs 35 lakhs (ex-showroom).

