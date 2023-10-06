‘Start of an all electric 2W logistics ecosystem’: Ola launches 'Parcel' services in Bengaluru

Ola, the ride-hailing company, has launched its parcel delivery service in Bengaluru. Ola Parcel, an all electric 2W logistics ecosystem, is available 24/7 and allows users to send and receive parcels on-demand.

Ola chief executive officer (CEO) Bhavish Aggarwal took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to reveal details about Ola Parcel. "Launching Ola Parcel today in Bengaluru! Start of an all electric 2W logistics ecosystem for India!," Aggarwal said.

Launching Ola Parcel today in Bengaluru! Start of an all electric 2W logistics ecosystem for India! 🛵🔋📦



₹25 for 5km, ₹50 for 10km, ₹75 for 15 km, ₹100 for 20km!



You can use tonight onwards. Expanding across India very soon! pic.twitter.com/n1krrSWsjt — Bhavish Aggarwal (@bhash) October 6, 2023

For the unversed, the electric 2W logistics ecosystem is a rapidly growing sector that is helping to make logistics more sustainable and efficient. Electric 2Ws are a cost-effective and environmentally friendly way to transport goods in urban areas. They are also well-suited for last-mile deliveries, which are often the most expensive and time-consuming part of the logistics process.

Ola Parcel will provide affordable rates starting from just Rs. 25 for 5km of package transport. For those needing packages delivered further, charges scale up marginally to Rs 50 for 10km, Rs 75 for 15km, and a maximum of Rs 100 for 20km.

Aggarwal further mentioned in the post that Ola will expand the services of Ola Parcel across India very soon.

To use the service, users will need to download the Ola app and create an account. Once they have logged in, they will need to select the 'Parcel' option from the homepage. They will then need to enter the pickup and drop-off locations, as well as the weight and dimensions of the parcel.

Ola will then provide the user with an estimated fare for the delivery. Once the user has confirmed the fare, Ola will assign a driver to pick up the parcel. The driver will then deliver the parcel to the drop-off location.

Ola Parcel service also offers a number of features that make it convenient and user-friendly, such as:

Real-time tracking: Users can track the status of their parcel in real time through the Ola app.

Multiple payment options: Users can pay for their delivery using cash, credit card, or debit card.

Customer support: Ola offers 24/7 customer support to help users with any issues they may have.

Ola Parcel is likely to compete with Uber Connect, Swiggy Genie and Dunzo.

Bengaluru, it's time to unbox a greener tomorrow with Ola Parcel. Reliable, eco-friendly, and just a ride away! 🚲



From 2W to 2.0! Ola Parcel's electric logistics ecosystem is here to power India's delivery needs. Ready to make the switch? ⚡📦 — Amit Misra (@amit6060) October 6, 2023

Superb. This will give a boost to many small businesses. — VivekDhonde (@vivekdhonde) October 6, 2023

Meanwhile, netizens were happy to hear about this launch. "Bengaluru, it's time to unbox a greener tomorrow with Ola Parcel. Reliable, eco-friendly, and just a ride away! 🚲 From 2W to 2.0! Ola Parcel's electric logistics ecosystem is here to power India's delivery needs. Ready to make the switch?," a user wrote. Another one commented, "Superb. This will give a boost to many small businesses." "All set to mission pollution free india.. Great," a user wrote.

Also Read: Will you be able to deposit Rs 2,000 notes in banks after tomorrow? RBI offers THESE options