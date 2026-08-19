SUVs are the talk of the town, so why is Škoda still betting on the sedan in India?

Škoda is doing the opposite with the launch of the new Slavia, doubling down on a segment that keeps shrinking as a share of the overall market. In contrast with Skoda's strategy, automotive data shows that SUVs continue to drive India’s passenger vehicle market, accounting for 56% share in FY26 while sedans account for less than 8% of the market.

Škoda's Brand Director, Ashish Gupta, opened the Mumbai event by acknowledging it directly: "You might say this is the era of the SUV. Which is true."

"The sedan somehow remains the definitive idea of a car. Even today, if you ask a child to draw a car, there is a high chance that it won't be an SUV or a crossover. They most probably will draw that classic three-box shape,” Gupta added during the event on Tuesday in Mumbai.

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That argument comes with a market-share claim attached. Gupta said the outgoing Slavia holds close to 30% share of its own segment, calling Škoda a torchbearer of the sedan segment.

Škoda's executives also framed the launch around brand history rather than short-term demand.

Klaus Zellmer, CEO, Skoda made a similar point about the new car, "In a world where SUVs often dominate the headlines, Slavia shows that a great sedan still has a strong place in the market. It strengthens our sedan legacy and our premium positioning." The Slavia name itself points back further still, to the bicycle that started Škoda's business 130 years ago.

The launch also reflects how much India now matters to Škoda beyond this one segment. Jahn described India as Škoda Auto's fourth-largest global market, behind only Germany, the Czech Republic and the United Kingdom, citing record 2025 sales of 72,665 units and a best-ever first half of 2026 at 38,894 units, 8% growth on what he called an already high volume base.

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Retail presence has nearly tripled in five years, to more than 340 customer touch points across 190 cities.

Zellmer called India a strategic pillar of their global operations that now develops products, manufactures vehicles, builds engineering capabilities, and creates solutions that matter far beyond its borders.

Jahn added that the country is becoming a manufacturing and export base reaching into ASEAN, the Middle East and GCC, and other neighbouring markets.

Globally, Zellmer said 2025 was the brand's best year yet, with deliveries crossing one million units for the first time. The SUVs are carrying the volume growth.