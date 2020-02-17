Suzuki launches BS-VI compliant Burgman Street scooter at Rs 77,900

Suzuki Motorcycle India today launched BS-VI compliant Burgman Street scooter at a price of Rs 77,900 (ex-showroom Delhi). The new Burgman Street scooter comes with a 125cc petrol engine, along with features like fuel injection technology and integrated engine start-stop switch, the company said in a statement.

Koichiro Hirao, Managing Director, Suzuki Motorcycle India, said, "Today, we are delighted to offer this premium scooter with BS6 engine along with Fuel Injection technology to make it even more enjoyable."

Additionally, due to Burgman Street's BS-VI changes, the scooter now costs around Rs 7,000 more than its BS-IV version.

Hirao added that the company has been a pioneer in the 125cc scooter segment in India and successfully created a new category of advanced premium riding with the Burgman Street model.

"We are confident that the upgraded Burgman Street with BS-VI will add a zing to an overall riding experience for our customers," he added.

The new Burgman Street is available in four different colour options -- Metallic Gray, Pearl White, Metallic Matte Black, and Metallic Matte Red. The new Burgman Street scooter delivers 8.7PS of power and 10 Nm of torque. The scooter comes with a long seat, flexible foot position and a front glove box with DC mobile charging outlet.

(With agency inputs)

Also Read: Bajaj Finance replaces SBI as one of top-10 most-valued companies on BSE

Also Read: AGR issue: Vodafone Idea tells SC it can only pay Rs 2,500 crore; gets no relief

Also Read: India's GST collections below potential, says IMF