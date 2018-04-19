Suzuki unveils new Ertiga: Dimensions, design, engine and other features

The new Suzuki Ertiga was in the cards and we have had a few glimpses here and there. After several leaks now, the latest MPV from Suzuki has finally come out in the open. The 2018 Suzuki Ertiga was officially unveiled at the Indonesia International Motor Show. The 7-seater car from Suzuki stables boasts major updates both inside and out.

The new Ertiga's stance has improved due to the use of stronger shoulder and bonnet lines. The projector headlamps also give it a modern makeover. The new Ertiga seems like a more attractive package with bigger dimensions and a few modern amenities like keyless go and engine start and stop button.

To begin with, the 2018 Suzuki Ertiga has been built on the same HEARTECT platform we have seen on the new Swift, Dzire, Baleno and Ignis. The lightweight platform underpinning the new Ertiga offers more rigidity to the structure, resulting in better fuel efficiency and safer drive. The exterior of Ertiga has been redone to give it a more butch look. The front of the car has been radically changed with a new grille and a slimmer headlamp cluster. The 2018 Suzuki Ertiga also gets projector headlamps.

On the sides of 2018 Suzuki Ertiga are new shoulder lines and chrome door handles. Towards the back of the car are a LED taillight cluster and a floating roof design (for GX variant). The 2018 Suzuki Ertiga now has two parking sensors. The reversing camera is optional, though.

Talking about dimensions, the 2018 Suzuki Ertiga has a more space than the outgoing model, while still remaining compact. The wheelbase remains unchanged at 2,740 mm, while the new Ertiga measures 4,395mm in length, 1,735 mm in width, and 1,690mm in height. With more space to spare, the third-row seats of Ertiga have been made more comfortable. These seats can be folded down to make more boot space.

Inside the 2018 Suzuki Ertiga, we get a flat-bottom, tilt steering wheel, wooden-like plastic accents on the dashboard, manual air conditioning and a touchscreen infotainment system. The interior rocks a dual-tone theme. The GX variant will also have an engine start/stop button.

The new Suzuki Ertiga comes with some major changes under the hood too. The engine has been upgraded to K15B 1.5-litre four-cylinder VVT engine which can dish out 104hp max power and 138Nm max torque. While Indonesian markets will get only the petrol motor, Maruti Suzuki is expected to bring diesel variants to Indian markets. Also while there is no word on the transmission options, the outgoing model has a 5-speed manual transmission or a 4-speed automatic transmission. The engine has Multi Point Injection technology which conforms to Euro IV standards.

Now that the Suzuki Ertiga has been launched in Indonesia, the MPV is expected to land on Indian shores soon. Maruti Suzuki will reportedly bring the new Ertiga to India sometime in August this year. In Indian markets, the new Ertiga will compete against Toyota Innova Crysta and Honda Mobilio.



