Tata EV cuts prices of two of its best-sellers, Nexon and Tiago. Details inside

Tata Motors has slashed the prices of two of its best-selling electric vehicles.

The Nexon EV will see a price cut of up to ₹1.20 lakh, starting at ₹14.49 lakh, while the Tiago EV becomes ₹70,000 cheaper, now priced at ₹7.99 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom).

The firm said it is passing on battery price reduction benefits to customers.

Long range Nexon.ev (465km) will now be starting from Rs. 16.99.

Speaking on the price reduction, Vivek Srivatsa, Chief Commercial Officer, TPEM, said, “Battery costs constitute a substantial part of the overall cost of an EV. With battery cell prices having softened in the recent past and considering their potential reduction in the foreseeable future, we have chosen to proactively pass on the resulting benefits directly to customers".

Tata Nexon EV new facelift version

The Nexon EV now sports a new-look front and refreshed rear, along with a closed-off grille and tri-arrow design elements. The facelifted Nexon EV is available in multiple variants, with prices starting from ₹17.06 lakh.

The highlight of the new Nexon EV is its second-gen electric motor that’s more compact, around 20 kilos lighter, spins faster, and makes 145hp and 215Nm of torque. The new motor delivers performance in a much smoother and far more linear manner, improving efficiency.

The Nexon EV comes with two battery options. The 332.8V battery architecture and 40.5kWh pack remain identical to the outgoing Nexon EV Max. The real-world range test conducted by Autocar India revealed an average highway efficiency of 6.73km/kWh and average city efficiency of 6.9km/kWh, resulting in a mixed (city and highway) range of 273 km on a full charge.

The facelifted Nexon EV also features four regeneration levels to choose from, and torque is restricted to 70 percent in Eco mode. Charging the car from 20-80 percent took merely 67 minutes using a 30kW DC fast charger and 230 minutes (3 hours 50 minutes) using an 11kW AC wallbox charger.