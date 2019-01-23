Tata Harrier launch today; Check out the price, features and more

The all new Tata Harrier SUV will launch today in India. Harrier is expected to be priced in the range of Rs 12.69-16 lakh and could rival the likes of Jeep Compass, Hyundai Creta, Mahindra XUV500 and Hyundai Tuscon in India. The Harrier was first showcased as the H5X Concept at the 2018 Auto Expo and is expected to retain most of its design element from the Concept.

With the launch of Harrier Tata will debut its IMPACT Design 2.0 philosophy. It comes with low-placed headlamps while the grille is bordered by smooth, high-placed daytime running lamps. The side view of the Harrier is elegant and looks heavy owing to wide curves, slanting roof and a floating effect on D-pillar. The back of the Tat Harrier is heavily inspired from the Discovery Sport. The car comes with a lustrous yet pointed LED tail lights and a moulded tailgate.

At the launch, Tata Harrier will only have a diesel variant. The 5-seater Harrier will also come with a 6-speed manual transmission sending power to the front wheels. The car will be powered by a 2.0-litre four-cylinder Kryotec turbodiesel engine which will give out 140bhp and 350Nm. An all-wheel drive version of Harrier isn't expected at the launch but it could come at the later date. Meanwhile, to compensate for it, Harrier will have an ESP-based 'Terrain Response' mode for normal, wet and rough roads.

The interiors of the Harrier are wooden and well crafted to deliver a feeling of luxury and space. The Harrier will be available in a total of four variants i.e. XE, XM, XT and XZ. Taking inspiration from the JLRs, the Tata Harrier comes with a huge 8.8-inch floating touchscreen infotainment system. It has an eight-way adjustable driver seat with a four-way adjustable co-driver seat, leather upholstery, climate control, electric outside rear view mirror (ORVM), cooled storage box, umbrella holder and other storage areas. The top XZ variant also adds a 10-speaker JBL audio setup, a 7-inch display in the instrument cluster and xenon projector headlamps.

Placed above Tata Hexa, the prices of Harrier will be announced at the launch on January 22 and if it is priced anywhere near what we expect, it will outshine most of SUVs in its segment.

Edited By: Udit Verma

