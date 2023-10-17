Tata Harrier, Tata Safari facelift launched in India at Rs 15.49 lakh: Check details

Tata Motors has launched the new facelifted versions of the Tata Harrier and Tata Safari SUVs. The new versions come with a new front fascia along with reveamped DRLs and tail lamps. Tata has also made changes in the feature list of the two cars. This is first major facelist after the launch of the two SUVs.

The company has launched the Tata Harrier at a price of Rs 15.49 lakh (ex-showroom). The new Tata Safari starts at Rs 16.19 lakh (ex-showroom). The automatic version of the Harrier starts at Rs 19.99 lakh (ex-showroom) and the Safari automatic starts at a minimum of Rs 20.69 lakh.

The pricing of both Tata Harrier and Tata Safari are introductory. The booking for both Harrier and Safari started last week with a token amount of Rs 25,000.

Tata Harrier Facelift Design

The new grille and split headlight design is the biggest change you'll witness in the Harrier Facelift. The car comes with a full-width LED light bar above the grille, giving it a modern touch. The new front bumper is split into two sections divided by a glossy black band.

In terms of the side profile, the Harrier hasn’t changed much. The major change can be seen in the use of the new alloys used in the 18- and 19-inch wheels. The bigger 19-inch wheels are only available with the Dark edition variants.

The tailgate has also witnessed some changes. The car gets a revised bumper, and the tail-lamp ̄gets new LED lights that make it seem slimmer than before.

Tata Harrier Interior and Features

The buyers will see some major changes in the interior. The dashboard now has different materials, which includes a textured top panel, gloss black surfaces and leatherette padding with contrast stitching.

There are two infotainment touchscreen options – 10.25-inch and 12.3-inch, depending on the trim. There's also a touch-based panel for the HVAC controls in the centre console.

Other features include a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, a new four-spoke steering wheel with a backlit Tata Motors logo, a new drive selector for automatic variants, dual-zone climate control, 10-speaker JBL-tuned sound system, rear window shades, 360-degree camera, panoramic sunroof and more.

Safety features include up to 7 airbags (6 airbags standard across the range), ADAS, hill-hold control, three-point seat belts with reminders for all passengers.

Tata Harrier Facelift Powertrain, Variants:

Mechanically, the car remains unchanged with the 170hp, 350Nm, 2.0-litre diesel engine which is mated to a 6-speed manual or automatic gearbox. The automatic gearbox is only available from the Adventure+ variant onwards.

Tata Harrier now comes in four core trims – Smart, Pure, Adventure and Fearless – and gets additional packages bundled with various features that have a ‘+’ or ‘A’ suffix.

Check the detailed pricing of both Safari and Harrier:

Tata Safari Variants and Prices