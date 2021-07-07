Tata launches 'Dark Edition' of Altroz, Nexon, Nexon EV, Harrier

Tata Motors announced the launch of their new Dark Range on Wednesday which includes the Altroz, Nexon, Nexon EV, and Harrier models. Prices start from Rs. 8.71 Lakh for Altroz Dark and from Rs 18.04 lakh for Harrier Dark. Nexon Dark starts from Rs 10.40 Lakh and Nexon EV Dark starts from Rs 15.99 lakh.

Altroz Dark is the latest, premium variant that will be available in the top variant XZ+ for petrol (NA and iTurbo). It comes with a Cosmo Black exterior body colour and with a dark tint finish on its R16 alloy wheels and a premium dark chrome across the hood. The interiors are themed with metallic gloss, black mid pads and leatherette upholstery, with deep blue tri-arrow perforations and a decorative blue stitching. It has the dark mascot on the exterior and the dark embroidery on the front headrest which adds to the theme.

Nexon Dark will be offered in XZ+, XZA+, XZ+(O) and the XZA+(O) variants, in both petrol and diesel fuel options. Nexon shows new Charcoal Black R16 alloys, dark mascot, sonic silver highlights on the body and matte Granite Black cladding on its exterior, in line with the dark theme. The dark interiors have leatherette upholstery with tri-arrow perforations on their seats and door trims. The front headrests also have dark embroidery in line with the interior themes.

Nexon EV Dark theme will be available on the Nexon EV XZ+ and the XZ+ LUX variant. These variants have a Midnight Black exterior colour and Satin Black "humanity" line and beltline, with a dark mascot and new charcoal grey alloy wheels. The interiors have a dash of dark themed, glossy, piano Black mid-pads and a premium dark-themed leatherette upholstery and tri-arrow perforations on the seats and door trims, like the other models, and are highlighted by EV Blue stitches on the seats and a leatherette wrapped steering wheel.

Nexon EV Dark theme will also have a tyre pressure monitoring system, or iTMPS installed. The Nexon EV XZ+ variant will have a rear seat central armrest with cupholders, a 60:40 rear seat-split and adjustable rear seat headrests.

Harrier Dark comes in the new Oberon Black colour and has R18 blackstone alloy wheels. The interiors are dark, in line with the theme of the series and claims exclusive touches to key interior elements. The upper environment is completely dark and has Benecke Kaliko leatherette upholstery. It has tri-arrow perforations with deep blue undertones which enhance the interiors. The front seat headrests have a special Dark embroidery that complement that overall Dark theme of the interiors.

Harrier Dark will be available in XT+, XZ+, and XZA+ trims.

