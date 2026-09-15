Tata Motors hikes Punch EV prices by upto ₹20,000 across select variants. Details here

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No feature or mechanical changes

The revision is purely a pricing update as Tata has not introduced any new features, equipment changes or powertrain tweaks alongside the hike. The move comes amid broader input-cost pressures and follows a similar, smaller increase on the internal-combustion Punch lineup, where prices rose by ₹5,000–₹10,000 depending on variant.

Why it matters for buyers

Even a modest hike affects the Punch EV’s value proposition as the entry point to Tata’s electric portfolio and one of the cheapest EV SUVs in India. Prospective buyers should factor in the new ex-showroom figures when comparing against rivals and calculating on-road costs, which vary by state taxes, insurance and registration.

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For existing owners, the update has no impact on service, warranty or running costs; it only changes the sticker price for fresh bookings from September 2026 onwards.

Powertrain and range

The Tata Punch EV comes with two LFP battery packs and front‑wheel drive: a 30 kWh unit paired to an 87–88 bhp (≈65 kW) motor making 154 Nm for a claimed MIDC range of up to 375 km, and a 40 kWh pack feeding a 127–129 bhp (≈95 kW) motor with the same 154 Nm torque but up to 468 km range, with both versions using a single‑speed gearbox and delivering 0–100 km/h in roughly 13.5 seconds and 9 seconds, respectively.

What Sets the Punch EV Apart

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Unlike the petrol and CNG Punch, the EV variant adds a suite of electric‑specific and premium features: multi‑mode regenerative braking with one‑pedal drive, a front charging port with indicator, and connected‑car functions that let owners monitor charge, pre‑condition the cabin and even operate the sunroof via app.

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Higher EV trims also get ADAS (forward collision warning, lane functions, rear collision assist), a voice‑assisted electric sunroof, ventilated front seats, an air purifier with AQI display, cruise control and a 360° camera with blind‑view monitor—features either absent or limited to top ICE/CNG variants.