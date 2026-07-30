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Tata Punch EV Facelift gets 5-star Bharat NCAP rating in crash tests; check safety features here

Tata Punch EV Facelift gets 5-star Bharat NCAP rating in crash tests; check safety features here

In the frontal offset deformable barrier test, the Punch EV scored 15.28 out of 16 points, while it secured 15.80 out of 16 points in the side movable deformable barrier test

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Jul 30, 2026 12:04 PM IST
Tata Punch EV Facelift gets 5-star Bharat NCAP rating in crash tests; check safety features hereTata Punch EV Facelift has earned a 5-star safety rating

The 2026 Tata Punch EV Facelift has earned a 5-star safety rating in the latest Bharat NCAP (BNCAP) crash tests, reinforcing Tata Motors' reputation for building some of India's safest passenger vehicles. The electric micro-SUV achieved top marks in both Adult Occupant Protection (AOP) and Child Occupant Protection (COP), with the safety rating applicable across all variants of the Punch EV lineup.

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The facelifted Punch EV scored 31.09 out of 32 points for Adult Occupant Protection and 45 out of 49 points for Child Occupant Protection. Bharat NCAP tested the Adventure 40 and Empowered+ S 40 variants, but confirmed that the 5-star rating extends to the complete range, irrespective of battery pack or trim level.

READ THIS: Range Rover SV demand jumps after India-UK FTA slashes JLR prices by up to Rs 75 lakh

Strong performance 

In the frontal offset deformable barrier test, the Punch EV scored 15.28 out of 16 points, while it secured 15.80 out of 16 points in the side movable deformable barrier test. The electric SUV also successfully cleared the side pole impact test, demonstrating strong structural integrity and occupant protection in multiple crash scenarios.

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For child occupant safety, the Punch EV received a perfect 24/24 in the dynamic crash assessment and 12/12 for Child Restraint System (CRS) installation. The remaining 9 points came from the vehicle assessment category, taking its total Child Occupant Protection score to 45/49.

Safety features 

Tata Motors equips the Punch EV with a comprehensive list of safety features across all variants. These include:

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  • Six airbags
  • Electronic Stability Control (ESC)
  • ABS with EBD
  • ISOFIX child seat anchorages
  • Seat belt reminders for all occupants
  • Pedestrian protection measures
  • Rear parking sensors

Higher variants further offer features such as a 360-degree camera and blind-spot monitoring, enhancing overall driving safety.

ALSO READ: Some BS-3 vehicles may need minor changes when running on E20 fuel, says Nitin Gadkari

Slight change from previous crash test

This marks the second Bharat NCAP assessment for the Punch EV. While the updated model's Adult Occupant Protection score of 31.09 is marginally lower than the 31.46/32 achieved by the pre-facelift version in 2024, its Child Occupant Protection score remains unchanged at 45/49, indicating consistent safety standards.

Safety legacy

The latest result further strengthens Tata Motors' position as one of India's leading manufacturers in vehicle safety. With multiple models already carrying five-star crash-test ratings, the Punch EV facelift continues that legacy while offering buyers an electric SUV that combines modern features, practicality, and top-tier occupant protection. The Punch EV is currently priced from ₹9.69 lakh (ex-showroom) and is available with both 30 kWh and 40 kWh battery options.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

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Published on: Jul 30, 2026 12:04 PM IST
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