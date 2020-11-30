Tata Motors introduces safety bubbles to deliver cars, SUVs

Tata Motors has brought in a new setup to deliver its cars and SUVs called the safety bubble. According to the company, this step is taken to further shield the cars from bacteria and viruses. Up until now, the company had been delivering its cars after having conducted a meticulous sanitisation process, in light of the pandemic.

The safety bubble is in the form of a plastic canopy, a transparent plastic bubble that would reduce physical contact during the delivery process. This new addition comes under the initiative started by Tata Motors in August 2020 called 'Sanitised.' The initiative also covers deep cleaning and sanitisation of the vehicle along with measures to reduce direct physical contact with the new cars. The Tata safety bubble will be seen at more Tata dealerships in the coming days.

Recently, Tata Motors launched facelifts for cars such as the Tiago, Tigor, and Nexon, while it also upgraded all its cars to comply with the new BSVI norms. It had planned to launch its new seven-seater SUV Gravitas, based on Tata Harrier this year, but supply disruptions owing to the pandemic have pushed the launch to early 2021. Also on the cards for the company is the much-awaited Altroz turbo-petrol and theHBX micro-SUV.

Also read: Petrol, diesel rates shoot up amid surging global oil prices