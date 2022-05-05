Tata Motors launches e-cargo transport solutions with Ace EV

Tata Motors, on Thursday, announced the launch of the new Ace EV – the electric version of the 17-year-old Ace to promote sustainable mobility, the company said in a statement.

The new Ace EV, a zero-emission, four-wheel small commercial vehicle (SCV), is a green and smart transport solution ready to serve a wide variety of intra-city applications.

“At Tata Motors, we are moving with speed and scale to lead this change – in passenger cars, commercial vehicles and Jaguar Land Rover. I am delighted today that with the launch of the Ace EV, we are entering a new era of e-cargo mobility," said N Chandrasekaran, Chairman, Tata Sons and Tata Motors.

The company said that the new Ace EV is co-developed in collaboration with its users and offers a holistic solution for e-cargo mobility.

It further said that the new Ace EV will address the need of timely cost-effective and efficient last-mile deliveries, along with the future commitment and aspirations of its conscientious customers to achieve net zero carbon footprint.

"Tata Ace is India’s most successful commercial vehicle ever. It has revolutionised transportation and created millions of successful entrepreneurs over the years. It will further build on this legacy by providing a technologically-advanced, clean and smart mobility solution. I am excited about the electrification of commercial vehicles," added Chandrasekaran.

Morover, the company has also announced signing of strategic Memorandum of Understanding with leading e-commerce companies and logistics service providers – Amazon, BigBasket, City Link, DOT, Flipkart, LetsTransport, MoEVing and Yelo EV.

This includes delivering 39,000 units of the Ace EV; setting up dedicated Electric Vehicle Support Centres for maximum fleet uptime; deployment of Tata Fleet Edge; and support of Tata UniEVerse.

“Building on our experience and success with electric buses, we have designed use-case specific EV solutions for intra-city distribution. We are much encouraged with the support and response received from our e-commerce customers, with whom we begin this journey of zero-emission cargo mobility," said Girish Wagh, Executive Director, Tata Motors.