Tata Motors logs 31% rise in domestic vehicle sales in October

Mumbai-based automaker Tata Motors logged in a 31 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise and a 16 per cent month-on-month growth in its total sales. Tata Motors sold total 67,829 vehicles in the domestic and international markets in October 2021. The automaker sold 59,156 units in September 2021 and 52,132 units in October 2020, respectively.

Tata Motors’ domestic sales stood at 67, 829 units in October this year versus 55,988 units in September this year and 49,699 units in October 2020. The automaker’s total passenger vehicle (PV) sales stood at 33, 925 units in the month of October, a 32 per cent rise from 25,730 units in September and an increase of 44 per cent from 23,617 units in October last year.

The automaker logged a considerable rise in the domestic sales of its commercial vehicles as well. Total commercial vehicle sales in the month of October were 33,674 units, 1 per cent up from 33,258 units in September and an 18 per cent increase from 28,472 units in October 2020.

Meanwhile, the automobile giant unveiled 21 new commercial vehicles across segments towards October-end. These 21 vehicles are in medium and heavy commercial, intermediate and light commercial, small commercial and buses categories.

The company unveiled 7 new vehicles in the M&HCV category, spanning across its Construck, tractor-trailer and rigid truck range with higher fuel efficiency. The automaker's I&LCV category now comprises of 5 new vehicles of 4-18 tonne GVW with CNG powertrains, with increased deck length and ultra-sleek cabins. In the SCV category, Tata Motors unveiled 4 multi-use vehicles and 5 new buses, including an E-bus.

