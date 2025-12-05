Putin’s visit to India strengthens bilateral ties with key agreements across sectors. Check details

Russian President Vladimir Putin's two-day visit to India has resulted in the signing of several important agreements and memorandums, further strengthening the longstanding ties between the two nations. The visit highlighted key areas of cooperation including migration, health, maritime affairs, trade, and academic exchange, setting the stage for a deeper, multifaceted partnership between India and Russia in the years ahead.

Migration and Mobility

In a significant move to promote workforce mobility, India and Russia signed agreements focusing on temporary labour activity and combating irregular migration. The agreement between the governments of the two countries enables the temporary labour activity of citizens from one nation within the territory of the other. Additionally, the two sides have pledged to collaborate in tackling the challenges posed by irregular migration.

Health and Food Safety

In the realm of public health, India and Russia have strengthened their cooperation with two major agreements. The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare of India and the Ministry of Health of Russia have agreed to collaborate in healthcare, medical education, and scientific research. Furthermore, an agreement between India’s Food Safety and Standards Authority and Russia’s Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Well-being will focus on enhancing food safety.

Maritime Cooperation and Polar Waters

The maritime cooperation between the two countries has been enhanced with two memorandums of understanding (MOUs) signed in the areas of training specialists for ships operating in polar waters and strengthening ties between India’s Ministry of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways and Russia’s Maritime Board. These agreements are expected to foster growth in the maritime sector, with a special emphasis on the challenging polar regions.

Fertilizers

In the field of agriculture, a notable MOU was signed between Indian companies Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers Limited, National Fertilizers Limited, Indian Potash Limited, and Russia’s JSC UralChem. This agreement is aimed at fostering greater cooperation in the fertilizers sector.

Customs and Commerce

India and Russia have also agreed to enhance customs and trade cooperation. A protocol between the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs of India and the Federal Customs Service of Russia will facilitate the exchange of pre-arrival information regarding goods and vehicles moved between the two countries. In a separate development, India’s Department of Posts has signed a bilateral agreement with JSC Russian Post to improve postal services between the nations.

Academic collaboration

The two countries have committed to advancing academic collaboration with several key agreements. A Memorandum of Understanding between the Defence Institute of Advanced Technology in Pune and Tomsk State University in Russia will enhance scientific research. Additionally, a cooperation agreement between the University of Mumbai, Lomonosov Moscow State University, and the Russian Direct Investment Fund will foster academic exchange and mutual growth.

Media collaboration

Media collaboration has taken center stage with multiple MOUs between India’s Prasar Bharati and various Russian media entities. Agreements for cooperation and collaboration on broadcasting were signed with Gazprom-media Holding, National Media Group, and BIG ASIA Media Group, as well as an addendum to an MOU with ANO “TV-Novosti.” These partnerships are expected to strengthen media ties and facilitate greater cultural exchange between the two nations.

Visa policy enhancements

In a gesture aimed at facilitating travel, both governments have agreed to grant a 30-day e-tourist visa on a gratis basis to Russian nationals, on a reciprocal basis. Additionally, group tourist visas will also be offered to Russian nationals free of charge.

Other announcements

The visit also saw the announcement of several strategic initiatives. Both countries committed to a programme for the development of strategic areas of India-Russia economic cooperation until 2030. The Russian Federation expressed its decision to adopt a framework agreement to join the International Big Cat Alliance (IBCA). Additionally, a cultural collaboration agreement for the exhibition "India: Fabric of Time" was signed between the National Crafts Museum & Hastkala Academy (New Delhi) and Tsaritsyno State Historical Museum-Reserve (Moscow).