Tata Motors' Nexon EV catches fire in Pune, no passenger hurt

In a shocking incident, a Tata Nexon EV caught fire in Pune, Maharashtra on April 16. The video which is doing rounds on social media showed that no passenger was hurt due to the incident and the reason for this unfortunate EV fire remains unknown.



The Nexon EV XZ+ model was involved in the fire incident and as per the government data, it was registered in July 2022, which means it was quite new.



Last year in June, a similar incident happened where a Nexon EV burst into flames in Mumbai, Maharashtra.



The Tata Nexon EV price starts at Rs 14.49 lakh (ex-showroom), with the range-topping variant available for Rs 19.54 lakh (ex-showroom).



The company recently launched a new Nexon EV MAX XM trim in the portfolio. The price of the new trim is Rs 16.49 lakh (ex-showroom).



This variant is equipped with Electronic Parking Brake, Automatic Climate control, Electronic Stability Program (ESP) with i-VBAC, Projector Headlamps with LED DRLs and LED tail lamps, Push Button Start, Digital TFT Instrument Cluster, ZConnect Connected Car tech with Smartwatch Connectivity and Rear Disc Brakes.



The top-end trim, Nexon EV MAX XZ+ Lux has been made cheaper at Rs 18.49 lakh down from Rs 19.84 lakh (ex-showroom). In addition to the features of the XM, it comes with Leatherette Seats with Ventilation, Wireless Smartphone Charger, Auto Dimming IRVM, Cabin Air Purifier, Electric Sunroof, 17.78 cm Floating Infotainment system by HARMAN with 8 speakers, 16-inch Alloy wheels, Hill Descent Control, Sharkfin Antenna, etc.