Tata Motors opens bookings for Altroz iCNG, India’s first twin-cylinder CNG car

Tata Motors will start the booking of Altroz iCNG, India’s first twin-cylinder CNG technology, today. With the launch of this car, Tata Motors aims to increase the acceptance of CNG cars in India.

Tata Motors unveiled Altroz iCNG at the Auto Expo 2023 in January 2023, receiving customers' tremendous response for being India’s first twin-cylinder CNG technology. In addition, Tata Motors claims it is a revolutionary technology that brings practical, usable boot space to CNG owners, a feature that is unavailable in all current CNG cars.

People can now book the Altroz iCNG at Rs 21,000. The deliveries of the Altroz iCNG will commence in May 2023. The Altroz iCNG is a solid testament to Tata Motors’ successful multi-powertrain strategy, making it the fourth powertrain option in the Altroz range now.

Here are some of the unique features Altroz iCNG will offer:

It’s twin-cylinder technology with a total water capacity of 60 litres, each cylinder having 30 litres capacity is placed below the luggage area to ensure a large usable boot space.

It has a single advanced ECU, which ensures a seamless and jerk-free drive experience while shifting from petrol to CNG mode or vice versa.

Altroz iCNG directly starts in CNG mode, which ensures a hassle-free experience.

Altroz iCNG’s additional safety features include thermal incident protection, gas leak detection feature and micro switch to ensure the car is switched off when refuelling.

The Altroz iCNG also have features like leatherette seats, iRA connected car technology, cruise control, and automatic headlamps.

Altroz iCNG will be available in four variants - XE, XM+, XZ and XZ+- with four colour options- Opera Blue, Downtown Red, Arcade Grey and Avenue White.

