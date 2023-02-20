Tata Motors signs MoU with Uber, to supply 25,000 XPRES-T EV sedans

Tata Motors on Monday said that it plans to supply 25,000 XPRES-T Tata Motor Electric Vehicles (EVs) as part of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with ride-sharing app Uber into their premium category service.

Tata Motors will aid Uber in electrifying its services across Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Ahmedabad, Uber said in a media statement.

Commenting on the partnership, Prabhjeet Singh, President, Uber India and South Asia, said: “It represents the largest EV partnership yet between an automaker and a ridesharing platform in India. It will supercharge the transition to zero emissions on the Uber platform as we work towards building a sustainable future.”

Tata Motors will begin delivering cars to Uber fleet partners in phases beginning in February.

In July 2021, Tata Motors launched the ‘XPRES’ brand exclusively for fleet customers, and the XPRES-T EV is the first vehicle under this brand. The new XPRES-T electric sedan comes with 2 range options – 315 km and 277 km. It packs a high energy density battery of 26 kWh and 25.5 kWh and can be charged from 0- 80 per cent in 59 mins and 110 mins respectively, using fast charging or can also be normally charged from any 15 A plug point.

It comes with zero tail-pipe emission, single speed automatic transmission, dual airbags, and ABS with EBD as standard across variants. The premium interiors with standard automatic climate control and Electric Blue accents across its interior and exterior will give it a differentiated presence from other Tata cars, the company said in a statement.

Shailesh Chandra, MD, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility, talking about the partnership, said: "While enhanced safety, silent and premium in cabin experience provides the customers with a relaxed ride, the fast-charging solution, driving comfort and the cost effectiveness of the EV makes it an attractive business proposition for our fleet partners. This partnership will further cement our market position in the fleet segment."

The ride-hailing industry is rapidly electrifying its fleet. Uber's Indian rival, Ola recently stated that the company intends to launch an EV fleet of 10,000 vehicles.

