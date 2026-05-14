Tata Motors to launch flex-fuel car by 2027

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles is targeting the launch if its maiden flex-fuel vehicle by early next year, according to the company’s top executive.

“As far as we are concerned, we are very comfortable in terms of technology readiness. By the end of this year or early next year, we should be ready with at least one product in flex fuel,” Shailesh Chandra, the managing director and CEO of Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles, said during a media conference call after the homegrown automaker announced its earnings for the March quarter.

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The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways in April proposed the inclusion of E100 in testing and certification standards. While many automobile manufacturers have showcased flex-fuel vehicle prototypes, these are not manufactured commercially.

“The recent notification is about bringing flex fuel to different levels of ethanol blends as a category for facilitating OEMs to develop vehicles at different levels of ethanol,” said Chandra.

India achieved its 20% ethanol blending (E20) target for petrol in July 2025, five years ahead of its original 2030 timeline. E20 is already on sale in India and all motor vehicles manufactured in the country from April 2023 are compliant with E20.

On May 12, Business Today reported that the government is evaluating a roadmap for the rollout of E21 blended petrol by 2027, while E25 blending could be targeted by 2029. E25 is a gasoline blend comprising 25% ethanol and 75% petrol.

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“Beyond E20, there are various discussions going on and we are in engagement with the government through SIAM (Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers) in terms of approach. From our perspective, for the launch of flex fuel vehicle, we will be ready by end of this calendar year of early next year,” said Chandra.

Several car owners have complained about overheating and lower mileage issues due to E20 fuel on social media platforms. In August 2025, the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas clarified that E20 causes a “marginal 3–6% decrease in fuel efficiency” in older non-compliant vehicles.

