Tata Motors will be proactive on electrification, reactive on hybrids: Shailesh Chandra

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd will be ready for hybrid cars if customers start showing interest in this clean technology, according to the company’s managing director and CEO Shailesh Chandra.

“Tata Motors will be proactive on electrification, reactive on hybrids if the need arises,” Chandra said in a media conference call after the Tata group-owned carmaker announced its second-quarter earnings.

"We will study the market more from a competitiveness perspective. If we see that in certain segments a diesel car is becoming comparable to a hybrid car and whether there are consumers who are showing interest in this clean technology, basis the need of competitiveness, we will look at it," he added.

Chandra, however, did not disclose the segments where the automaker might introduce such cars. “The obvious segments would be the bigger cars. We have never talked about an explicit plan on hybrids. This is all in the phase of study and strategy,” Chandra said.

“From a tech readiness perspective, we are confident and ready for that. We will decide the product as and when we see a requirement and we can introduce it,” he added.

The CEO of Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles said that hybrid technology is not needed in meeting the Corporate Average Fuel Economy (CAFE) 3 norms that will come into effect from April 2027.

Tata Motors’ Chandra expects 30% of the company’s new car sales to come from EVs by 2030. “We have 45% of our sales coming from CNG-powered vehicles and EVs and this is going to grow in the future.”

Tata Motors’ British subsidiary JLR faced a cyberattack in the July-September quarter, leading to a shutdown of production at its plant in the United Kingdom for about a month.

“It has been a difficult period for the business. However, we are committed to emerging from the cyber incident even stronger. With the demerger completed, both JLR and domestic PV businesses are well poised to leverage the significant opportunities provided by this exciting industry,” said PB Balaji, Group Chief Financial Officer, Tata Motors.

“The demand situation remains challenging globally, but domestically, there are signs of resurgence. In this context, our strategy is clear, plans robust, and we will continue to execute them with speed and rigour to win,” Balaji added.

