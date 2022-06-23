Tata Nexon EV’s customer unit bursts into flames; automaker says probe is on

As per reports arriving late evening on Wednesday, a customer unit of Tata Nexon's electric four-wheeler Tata Nexon EV caught fire. The incident occurred near Panchvati Hotel located in Vasai West, a suburb in Mumbai. A video of the incident was shared by journalist Kamal Joshi, who tagged Tata Motors in his tweet and wrote, “Tata Nexon EV catches massive fire in Vasai West (near Panchvati hotel), a Mumbai suburb, Maharashtra.” The user further wrote that the fire has been doused. Exact cause of the incident is not yet known.

Meanwhile, Tata Motors issued a statement today regarding the same. The statement read, “A detailed investigation is currently being conducted to ascertain the facts of the recent isolated thermal incident that is doing the rounds on social media. We will share a detailed response after our complete investigation.”

It further reads, “We remain committed to the safety of our vehicles and their users. This is a first incident after more than 30,000 EVs have cumulatively covered over 100 million km across the country in nearly 4 years.”

Joshi's viral tweet caught Ola founder and CEO Bhavish Aggarwal’s attention. Aggarwal took this opportunity to take a dig at Tata Motors EV and wrote, “In case you missed it. EV fires will happen. Happens in all global products too. EV fires are much less frequent than ICE fires.”

The EV industry of late has been battling severe criticism over the issue of vehicle safety, after several reports of two-wheelers catching fire came to the fore on social media. The Indian government too took cognizance of the severity of the issue and had instituted a high-level expert committee to look into the issue.

The committee, subsequently, submitted its report late last month to the government. The fire incidents reported earlier involved electric two-wheelers from manufacturers like Ola Electric, Okinawa, and several others.

Tata Motors launched its long-range Nexon EV on May 11. Tata Nexon EV comes with CCS2 battery that takes almost 8.5 hours to charge from any 15A plug point and charges within around an hour using fast charging. The all-new Tata EV offers a peak torque of 245 Nm and offers a power of 129 PS. Tata Nexon EV comes in two drive modes—Drive and Sports.