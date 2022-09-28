Tata Tiago EV launched in India: Check price, features and other details

Leading automobile manufacturer Tata Motors launched the Tiago.ev at a starting ex-showroom price of Rs 8.49 lakh today. Bookings for the Tiago.ev will start from October 10 and deliveries will begin from January 2023. Customers can also reserve their car by paying Rs 21,000 as booking amount at any authorised Tata Motors dealership or the website.

The all-new Tata EV is available in two battery pack options – 19.2 kWh and 24 kWh and two charging options– 3.3 kW AC and 7.2 kW AC. The Tata Tiago.ev has four variants – XE, XT, XZ+ and XZ+ Tech LUX.

Tata Tiago EV prices

The battery and motor pack for Tiago.ev come with 8 years or 1,60,000 kms warranty. The company offers a vehicle warranty of 3 years or 1,25,000 kms, whichever is earlier. Tiago.ev’s permanent magnet synchronous motor offers 45kW power in medium range and 55kW power in long range. Motor of the latest Tata EV churns out a torque of 110Nm for medium range and 114 Nm for long range.

It also offers four charging options– 15A plug point for hassle free charging on the move, standard 3.3 kW AC charger, 7.2 kW AC home charger which can provide additional 35 kms range with 30 minutes of charging and aids full charging of the vehicle from 0 per cent to 100 per cent in three hours 36 minutes and DC fast charging which adds 110 kms of range within just 30 minutes of charging and charge from 10 per cent to 80 per cent in just 57 minutes.

Talking about the Tiago.ev launch, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Managing Director Shailesh Chandra said, “We remain focused to play our role in fulfilling India’s commitment towards reducing carbon footprint from auto emissions and will offer more choice to customers with a portfolio of 10 EVs by 2026.”

Also read: Tata's most affordable electric vehicle, Tiago EV, to launch on Sept 28; all you need to know