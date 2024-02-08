Tata Tiago iCNG, Tata Tigor iCNG models launched with AMT at Rs 7.89 lakh: Check complete details

Tata Motors has launched the Tiago and Tigor iCNG AMT models, making them the country's first Automated Manual Transmission (AMT) vehicles with CNG compatibility. Priced at Rs 7.89 lakhs (ex-showroom, New Delhi) for the Tiago iCNG and ₹8.84 lakhs (ex-showroom, New Delhi) for the Tigor iCNG, The new vehicles can offer a fuel efficiency of 28.06 Km/kg according to Tata Motors.

Tata's CNG lineup includes the Tiago, Tigor, Altroz, and Punch but the AMT is only available for the Tiago and Tigor. The company claims that it has seen its CNG sales soar by 67.9 per cent in the fiscal year 2024 compared to the previous year

Amit Kamat, Chief Commercial Officer at Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd., commented on the launch, emphasizing the importance of CNG's widespread availability and acceptance. He said, "Tata Motors has revolutionized the CNG segment with various industry firsts like the twin-cylinder technology (helping provide no compromise boot space), high end feature choices and direct start in CNG. In the past 24 months we have sold more than 1.3 lakh CNG vehicles. In our effort to further drive volumes and provide our customers with the best, we are now proudly launching the Tiago and the Tigor iCNG in AMT—Introducing India to its 1st AMT CNG Cars."

Tata Tiago and Tata Tigor CNG AMT variants

The Tiago iCNG AMT is available in several variants, including the XTA, XZA+, and XZA+ DT, with prices ranging from Rs 7.89 lakh (all prices ex-showroom) to Rs 8.89 lakh. Similarly, the Tigor iCNG AMT comes in the XZA and XZA+ variants, priced between Rs 8.84 lakh and Rs 9.54 lakh. New color options such as Tornado Blue for the Tiago, Grassland Beige for the Tiago NRG, and Meteor Bronze for the Tigor add to the visual appeal of these models.

Model Variants Price in ₹ (Ex-showroom Delhi) Tiago iCNG AMT XTA 7,89,900 XZA+ 8,79,900 XZA+ DT 8,89,900 XZA NRG 8,79,900 Tigor iCNG AMT XZA 8,84,900 XZA+ 9,54,900

