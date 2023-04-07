Tesla nominates former CTO JB Straubel to board

Tesla Inc on Thursday nominated former Chief Technology Officer JB Straubel to the electric-vehicle maker’s board.

The company made a proxy filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission listing four Tesla proposals and one from a shareholder regarding a key-person risk report that the board advises voting against.

Straubel would succeed Hiromichi Mizuno, who will not stand for re-election.

The 2023 annual meeting of stockholders will be held on May 16.

Straubel joined Tesla in 2004 and spent 14 years as the chief technology officer. He has been credited with Tesla’s battery cell design and also led the construction and concept of Gigafactory Nevada and the production ramp of Model 3.